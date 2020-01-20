Menu
Town Hall
Town Hall
News

Will the Gympie council election result reflect LGAQ claims?

Shelley Strachan
20th Jan 2020 10:01 AM
GYMPIE Regional Council will enter caretaker mode in just over a month when we begin the countdown to one of this region’s most intriguing council elections.

Gympie town hall, where council meetings are held.
Passions will no doubt run high as the region votes on the performance of the Curran council.

Already we know there are two mayoral candidates - incumbent Mick Curran is yet to make an announcement - and 15 councillor candidates in eight divisions.

Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith
After February 22, the council will not be able to make any major policy decisions which could bind the new council, nor use newsletters and communications to help the campaigns of incumbent councillors.

The Gympie Chamber of Commerce is already planning an election forum for the Civic Centre on March 4, and similar forums/meet the candidates meetings are expected to be hosted by the Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and Mary Valley Chambers of Commerce.

More details on these forums as they become available.

Gympie Regional COuncil election candidate Dolly Jensen
Meanwhile, LGAQ CEO Greg Hallam was yesterday spruiking a recent lift in community sentiment towards local councils.

Key drivers of this 2 per cent lift were councils’ focus on infrastructure and economic development, trust in local government to work hard to do the right thing, and a perception that local government is transparent and getting on with the job.

The incumbent Gympie council, Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
Mr Hallam said the survey revealed voters were ‘turned off’ by perceived corruption issues, meaning mud slingers will not get the votes, and rates, council charges and cost-of-living issues will not be big election issues.

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.
Whether or not these views are a reflection of how voters are feeling in the Gympie region will be revealed on March 28.

Darryl Dodt, and Gympie Regional Council staff members who played a major role in getting L4W up and running again, Geena Vereker and Amy Whitfield.
Gympie Times

