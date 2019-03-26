Will the Goomeri Show go on?

FUTURE OF THE SHOW: Rachael Brown, Riley Orphant and Riley Brown with Shaddy and Rose at the Goomeri Show on Saturday .

FUTURE OF THE SHOW: Rachael Brown, Riley Orphant and Riley Brown with Shaddy and Rose at the Goomeri Show on Saturday . Marguerite Cuddihy

BEFORE the decent fall of rain a fortnight ago, the Goomeri Show Society was worried the show wouldn't go on.

It's Lyle Hasselbach's second year as show president, and he said the title came with its own set of rewards and challenges.

"It's not easy. My favourite part is seeing the event come together and be a success," he said.

"The biggest challenge is that the community doesn't show a lot of support."

Mr Hasselbach said the show wasn't about the committee, it was about the community.

"If the community doesn't come to support us, there may not be a show, just bear that in mind and spread it around.

"We are one of the few show societies that owns their own grounds," Mr Hasselbach said.

"So we have no major costs, but the rates and insurance alone is $15,000.

"We made a decision to run one event last year and not another, and we were told the community didn't like it.

"The New Year's Eve rodeo brings 1000-1500 people to town."

"And all the horse and cattle exhibitors here at the show, 80 per cent of them crossed the street to buy breakfast at the servo this morning."

"If they each spend $20-$50 in the town, that's a big economic shot into the town's arm."

"We run events to bring people to town, but we need the community to support us so we can support them, or we may not be here."

"That will be a major economic loss and I'd hate to see that happen."

Mr Hasselbach said the year after Beef in Rockhampton usually meant a quiet cattle showing.

"Considering that and the dry, I couldn't believe how many entrants we had - nearly 100 stud cattle and 50 prime cattle," he said.

"A week ago I thought we'd only have five.

"It's dry out there, especially around Tansey where a lot of our produce comes from," he said.

"I think the rain's made people feel a lot better.

"The cooking, the fine art and farm produce exhibits have all been great.

"The volunteers and exhibitors have done a great job too, without them, we don't have a show."

During the opening of the show Gympie councillor Glen Hartwig said Goomeri was the heart of the region.

"I know some of you think the council forgets about you guys but not all of us do.

"Some of us grew up on farms and we know how tough it is," he said.

"And when we can get the regions like Goomeri and Kilkivan to grow, Gympie grows automatically."