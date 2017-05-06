Will the Federal Budget be fair to the regions?

OUR Federal Budget preview asks "have our MPs been listening?”.

We all hope they have; and watching too.

While one letter writer has today accused "rusted-on LNP voters” in the Gympie region and Wide Bay of being "sheeple” (a fairly self explanatory and not terribly complimentary word) it does highlight the fact that the majority of local voters have for many years now put their faith in, and thrown their support behind, candidates put up by the National Party.

Those voters deserve to see more bang for their buck - a fair go for people who choose to live in the country.

Between the first Turnbull Budget in May last year and the July federal election The Gympie Times ran a Fair Go campaign, where we highlighted the often vast discrepancies between life in rural/regional Australia and life in a capital city.

We don't live as long here in the country, we don't earn as much money, can't get a job as easily or experience the same career success, our health is worse, and if we get sick, the care we have access to is not as good. On top of all that our connectivity and TV reception is also sub-par.

Will these issues be acknowledged on Tuesday night, and steps taken in the right direction to start addressing them?