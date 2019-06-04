Will the famous Rainbow Beach stairs message be no more?

NOT HAPPY: Leanne (Tuppy) Modin is up in arms with the Rainbow Beach stairs saga. She wants the 'How Good is Living' reinstated.

A FIGHT over painted stairs at Rainbow Beach has continued five months on since Gympie Regional Council were forced to take over in January.

The stairs were painted in the middle of last year by Team Rainbow, which was given money for the work to commemorate the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Rainbow Beach resident Bronwyn Noffke then stencilled the words "How good is living” on the stairs, prompting outcry and backlash from the stairs' painters and some businesses, who called it graffiti.

Two weeks ago council removed the words 'how good is living,' which was quickly replaced with 'how good is beer', and now 'how good is life.'

A council spokeswoman said they're fed up with having to remove the vandalism which has cost an estimated $726 since they took over the stairs five months ago.

"Should the stairs continue to be vandalised, council will press charges,” the spokeswoman said.

Rainbow Beach businesswoman Leanne (Tuppy) Modin said she would love to see the original stencilled words reinstated.

"It's just a silly fight for a community to have. Something that is positive for the town, it should be that something we can come together and do for the good of the town,” she said.

"I know people are coming to Rainbow Beach because we had 'how good is living' beer, and people would come and get their photo taken at the stairs before having a beer.”

Ms Modin said the words 'how good is living' was a positive message for everyone.

"There is so many people that get positive vibes from it,” she said.

"It's amazing to see the impact it has had. People who bring their kids that are sick and they sit on the stairs and have their photos taken, they all love it.”

"Council will be repainting the stairs at the end of June, in the lead up to the school holidays, and will include 'anti-vandalism protection' at an approximate cost of $1180,” a council spokeswoman said.

"Council will continue to paint the stairs four times per year in the lead up to each school holiday period to promote Rainbow Beach. Council have also offered a number of alternative locations for the wording 'how good is living', which have been declined.”

Council welcomes feedback from the community in relation to the Rainbow Beach stairs.