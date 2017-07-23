Will the council plan protect East Deep Creek koalas?

File photo of a koala drinking from a puddle on the side of the road.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM GYMPIE KOALA ACTION GROUP

GYMPIE Regional Council is currently inviting submissions on the draft East Deep Creek Local Development Area Structure Plan which will show the areas where industrial development might occur in the future (submissions close tomorrow).

As Councillor Dan Stewart's recent letter said, this is an area where people live; where rural residential living borders industrial.

Gympie's Koala Action Group wants to take this opportunity to mention some other residents, koalas, and add their voice.

A koala has a snack. Contributed

East Deep Creek has historically been a place koalas live, and locals continue to report sightings.

In fact, when our group formed in early 2015, the very first call from a member of the public was a local resident reporting seeing a koala in the Flood and Penny Rd intersection area.

The local ANARRA Wildlife service over the years has done many a rescue and release there, at times right in an industrial area.

FILE: Baby koala Macadamia at Australia Zoo. Ben Beaden

Considering the importance of connectivity of habitat for fauna, without a strategic view, local extinctions can and do occur.

We are now very well placed for such planning, as council has recently produced koala mapping, and Transport and Main Roads has undertaken detailed work on koala habitat and species presence in their planning for Section D of the highway that will bisect the East Deep Creek locality.

We encourage residents with a concern for koalas in our developing city outskirts to speak up for our local koala populations, and request that habitat protection and connectivity to be specifically incorporated into the strategic plans for the future development of this and other areas.

We are now in koala breeding season, and koalas are on the move.

Male koalas particularly move around seeking a mate and pushing young males out of their territory. This is resulting in vehicle strikes with two young males recently hit on the Mary Valley Rd.

So when you see koala signage, just think "look out, koalas about” and please slow down.

Michelle Daly,

Koala Action Group co-ordinator Gympie region