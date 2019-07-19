Will Stephens deliver the goods to end Heat goal drought?

HOCKEY: The Cooloola Heat are hoping for a big crowd for their last home of the season when they take on Caloundra tomorrow.

"This is a pretty important game for us,” Heat coach Dom Stephens said.

"If we get a good crowd down there, they could help get us over the line,” Stephens said.

There are just three points separating first and last place on the ladder.

Gympie Hockey - Dom Stephens clearing the ball.

"It is the tightest competition I have ever been a part of, that's for sure,” Stephens said.

"Maroochydore did not start out winning and have now won their last six, they are now the form team of the comp.

"These last four games are going to be crucial to make finals.”

The Heat are in second place on the ladder but are not guaranteed a finals spot.

"There are four weeks left of the season and if we want to lock a spot in the finals we need to win two of those games at this stage,

unless one of the teams fizzles out but I don't see that happening.”

Caloundra has a strong core group and Stephens said the start would be crucial.

"They have a strong team and we will have to take control of them and look to guys like Nathan Stephens. He is the top goal scorer of the competition,” he said.

"A couple of goals early might settle the nerves and set us up for the rest of the game.

"We need to put more goals in the net. The first game we let three goals in but we average one goal against us which is great but we are not scoring enough.”

Heat v Caloundra at Gympie Hockey fields at 6.30pm.