Will Mary Christmas be biggest one yet?

PLENTY OF FUN: This horse and carriage team (pictured at last year's Mary Christmas street party) is just one of the attractions at tonight's massive event. Contributed

DON'T expect to be able to drive the length of Mary St tonight, because the kids are taking over.

Mary Street from the Royal Hotel to the Westpac Bank will be closed from 4pm to create what Gympie Regional Council is calling a Merryland for children.

On the lower half of Mary St there'll be a jumping castle, face painting, a petting zoo and loads of children's craft.

There will be a stage across the street near the Memorial Gates with family entertainment from artists such as The Cherry Ripes and joyologist Marc Bright.

Plus, new theatre group, the Gympie Performing Arts Collaborative Incorporated, will be putting on a show called The Little Christmas Gum Tree.

Just outside On Location Boutique, the Mary Street Traders will present a fashion parade with Santa and Mrs Claus tipped to make an appearance, so don't forget the camera.

On the top half of the street, two horse and carriage rides, sponsored by Madill Motor Group, will be completing circuits of Smithfield, Young and Mary streets.

There will also be street performers, wine and cheese tastings, a Nativity scene by combined churches and all the trees will be dressed in Christmas theme by traders and community groups.

Members of the Gympie Parkinson's Support Group decorate their tree ahead of tonight's Mary Christmas street party. Contributed

The Gympie Times cartoonist Jeff Douwes will be drawing caricatures and the Gympie Theatre Association's roving carollers will be spreading festive cheer wherever they go.

On the City Centre Stage, host Cindy Vogels will get the entertainment going from 4pm with stage performers including Ethan Roberts, Sista Lee, Voices of Testimony Choir, the Combined Churches Band, SoundCouncil, Luis Jacobson and Still Breathing.

There will also be a kid's dress-up competition, just for little elves and fairies, from 7pm with prizes from Nestle.

Couple this with the late night shopping and all the cafes, restaurants and hotels staying open to feed the crowds, and Mary Christmas is shaping up to be a massive night of celebration.

Gympie Regional Council is tipping tonight to be the biggest street party Mary St has ever seen.

"This year will be bigger and better than ever with more fun, food and entertainment than ever before,” a council spokeswoman said.

"Bring the family along for a wonderful family night in Gympie's beautiful town centre.”

WHAT'S ON WHEN AND WHERE?

4pm - Marc Bright Joyologist - Memorial Gates Stage

4pm - Ethan Roberts Music - City Centre Stage

4.30pm - Sista Lee - City Centre Stage

5pm - The Cherry Ripes Show - Memorial Gates Stage

5pm - Voices of Testimony Choir - City Centre Stage

5.45pm - Combined Churches Band - City Centre Stage

6pm - The Little Christmas Gum Tree - play by GPAC Inc - Memorial Gates Stage

6.30pm - Fashion Parade - outside OnLocation Boutique

7pm - Kids dressup competition - City Centre Stage.

7.20pm - SoundCouncil - City Centre Stage

7.30pm - Fashion Parade - outside OnLocation Boutique

7.40pm - Luis Jacobson - City Centre Stage.

8.15pm - Still Breathing - City Centre Stage