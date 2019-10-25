Will Harlequins undefeated streak hold up against the 2018 grand finalists?

CRICKET: The self proclaimed friendliest club in town has fired on the crease, cementing its place on the top of the ladder.

Harlequins have pushed their winning streak to four in a row, and one wash out against Kenilworth on Saturday.

Club president, captain and wicketkeeper Shaun Ringuet said the hot streak was unexpected.

“We knew we had solid numbers to start the year and were expecting to do reasonably well but to be out on top at the moment with four wins and a wash out has been over and above.”

A strong batting line-up with batsmen who can be slotted in anywhere has been the biggest strength for Harlequins.

“Not being too worried to chase any total down and if we are batting second and we are happy enough to set a total as well,” he said.

“I have been really impressed with our fielding effort, up against some strong sides and managing to restrict them to some low totals which we thought were on par with the wicket that we played on.”

Opening batsman Owen Dugdale has had a tougher season with the bat, recording a few ducks, but he believes he can turn it around.

“Cricket can be a funny game like that. You go through patches where you can’t buy a run. I haven’t felt that bad because I haven’t been out there long enough to play myself out of form,” he said.

“For me it is just about sticking around and facing a few balls at the top of the innings and I can work my way into the innings and start to score some runs and staying at the crease.”

Harlequins travel out west to take on Murgon today and Dugdale said the side would need to start well.

“Whether that be batting or in the field. I think everyone quite enjoys going out there actually, getting on the bus together and making a day out of it,” he said.

“Starting hard, building partnerships and taking regular wickets, that should be enough to get the win.

Valleys v Harlequins - Harlequins president, captain and wicketkeeper Shaun Ringuet.

“For us we don’t have a plan in particular. It is just bowling tight lines to them and just making sure we are not given them anything for free or easy. First game of the season went really well for us, we kept the pressure on and forced them into mistakes. Hopefully we can do that again.”

Harlequins are sitting on 18 points with equal second place Colts and Murgon on 10.

Murgon v Harlequins at Murgon Sports Ground at 12.30pm.

Harlequins ready to fire this season.

Valleys v Harlequins - Harlequins opener and bowler Aaron Muir hits a six.

Valleys v Harlequins - Harlequins opener and bowler Aaron Muir.

