Will Gympie region residents be able to step foot in a pub next month?

Several Gympie region pubs and restaurants will remain closed for dine-in patrons, as the restrictions are eased from this Saturday. Picture: Warren Lynam

WHILE pubs and restaurants may have been given the green light to start reopening for dine in patrons, pub owners say it’s not financially viable to open for so few customers.

Kingston House Impressions owner Kim Smith said reopening her beloved restaurant from this Saturday was not an option.

“We won’t be able to open until they lift the restrictions to allow for more diners,” she said.

“Unfortunately 10 customers would not be able to support the running cost to open the doors.”

Ms Smith said she would consider opening in Stage 2, which allows for 20 patrons at a time, after reviewing the restrictions in the stage, including alcohol sales.

Several pubs in the region have also said they will not be opening until at least Stage 2, and some will wait until July, saying it’s just not worth it.

The Royal Hotel in Gympie won't be reopening this weekend despite restrictions being lifted for pubs and restaurants.

A staff member from the Gunalda Hotel said they can seat 80-100 patrons, and opening for only 10 people was “not going to happen”.

The Imbil Rail Hotel, Jockey Club Hotel, Kandanga Hotel, Kenilworth Hotel, Kilkivan Hotel, Phoenix Hotel, Royal Hotel and the Sleep Lagoon Hotel are among the other local pubs that are waiting until June or July to reopen for dine-in customers.