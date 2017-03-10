Will Gympie 'go down the toilet' under Hanson?

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson campaigning in Mandurah, south of Perth, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING

LAST week, Barnaby Joyce warned Australia would "go down the toilet” if Australia was run by Pauline Hanson.

We saw an example of this type of behaviour in her backdown over vaccinations.

Pauline Hanson shows her colours whenever she has an audience.

She mouths what will be popular with the audience she is addressing.

It is wrong however, to call her a hypocrite.

Pauline Hansen in Gladstone June 24, 2016.

Hanson's voting record is open and clear: she is no longer a third force, she is a mere "running dog” of the Liberal Party.

She has yet to vote differently to Liberals.

She mouths like Barnaby Joyce but votes like him as well.

Cartoonists should start drawing her as a red headed daschund with a blue liberal coloured body.

This is not to imply that Hanson's IQ is the same as the average daschund's.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and MP Steve Dickson announce a game changing move in the next Queensland State election.

Anyone who can advocate a 2% tax on GDP to replace all other taxes when government expenditure is currently about 26% does not know where there next meal is coming from.

All daschund's know where and when the next meal will come from.

Hanson policies, if implemented, would result in:

The closure of all Centrelink offices in Gympie and Wide Bay because all Centrelink payments would have to cease being paid.

The closure of Gympie Hospital because all government hospitals would have to close, Medicare going the way of Obama Care.

One of the oldest government high schools in Australia, Gympie State High School, would close because all state schools would have to close because with government expenditure slashed by 92% government services in regional Queensland would need to be zero.

Hanson is making Margaret Thatcher and her labradors look like wets.

Thatcher left Britain with 39.2% of GDP as government expenditure.

Hanson wants to reduce government expenditure to approximately 2% of GDP.

This is a direct attack on every small business in rural Queensland.

No schools equals no teacher customers, no nurses equals no nursing tenants, no public service offices in Gympie equals lower rental returns.

Lower land values equals a decline in urban services. No government equals higher rates.

Hanson has run the most dysfunctional political group in Australian history. This group has torn itself apart twice.

Her skills in selecting staff can only be described as unique.

Those who have supported her when she was down and out have been booted now that she thinks she is on the rise.

This lack of loyalty is unAustralian.

She makes the ALP Rudd-Gillard team look like a happy family of vegemites, yet the Queensland press give her front page attention.

She has disendorsed candidates for supporting the policies still shown on her now very dated website.

Not updated because the web designer has bolted like a greyhound.

She gains support from retirees but is sacking her "aged” Western Australian team because their age is an embarrassment to her minders. No doubt the traditional conservative views are the real cause of this embarrassment.

Those who support stupidity need to look to parties with actual solutions and runs on the board.

If Gympie had elected Shane Paulger from Katter's Australian Party, Gympie like North Queensland, would now be represented by an MP that looks after the local interest.

Shane Paulger

Ethanol flows into Queensland cars not because of LNP members but because of the Katter Party MPs.

Andrew Jackson,

Burpengary.