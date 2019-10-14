Will cattle owning councillors be kept from saleyard debate?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Council must ensure saleyards stay in vicinity of Gympie

COUNCILLORS have just received a report on the cattle saleyards at Banks Pocket.

The report covers issues like the current state of the infrastructure, the challenges in the industry, and options for the future.

In my opinion council must ensure there is always a saleyard in the vicinity of Gympie. It is a huge part of our rural industry, and consequently to our community as a whole.

The future is Council's responsibility to plan, and all options need to be on the table.

Gympie Council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

Personally I prefer the idea of council having ownership of the saleyards where ever they may be, but I wouldn't be averse to a private enterprise operation either if it met our criteria.

At some stage in the future, before the Banks Pocket yards reach their use by date, we will have to make that decision.

The report, to be released to the public soon, is an early stage in the process of determining the future.

There is a long way to go and in the meantime nothing major is going to change.

But will I be able to participate in the debate?

I sometimes sell cattle through our saleyards.

Does that mean I have an MPI, a COI, or is it all BS?

Cr Bob Fredman,

Councillor for Division 8

Freedom of the press

FIRSTLY, I would like to send to Dave Mottershead from your friends and work colleagues at Tin Can Bay, we are saddened by your loss.

I would like to comment on another article your paper printed this week about the death of Karen Taylor from Tin Can Bay.

I personally witnessed the shock, sadness and dismay Karen's husband, sons, mother and friends felt after reading the article.

It would have been more appropriate for your paper to have contacted the family and asked if it was OK to print the story.

Do not use the excuse you tried to contact or did not know how to contact them.

Do not use the excuse the information was given to you by members of the community.

We all know stories sell papers, but next time think of the family who are still in shock and trying to deal with the loss of such a beautiful caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Jennifer Lumby,

Tin Can Bay

Engaging with animal experts

A WHOLE plethora of "experts", (an "ex" is a has been and a "spert" is a drip under pressure), are great at giving the meat industry advice on how to engage with animal activists and prevent them form destroying the last surviving sustainable primary industry Australia possesses.

They all assume lefty/vegetarian animal activists are sentient humans who love animals and can be reasoned with.

After 25 years in The Greens and witnessing these things take over and destroy any "green" credibility the party ever had, I can assure you, neither assumption is correct.

If they get their way, the only animal left on the planet will be humans just like them and rational argument as to the folly of that course, goes right over their heads.

Frank Brown,

Richmond