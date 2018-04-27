Will a 'Patsy' take the fall for Rattler blow-out?

DIVISION two councillor Glen Hartwig has sensationally fired a shot across the bow of Gympie Mayor Mick Curran's administration, saying the call for an inquiry into the controversial Mary Valley Rattler project is the "equivalent of putting Peter Rabbit in charge of the lettuce patch”.

Cr Hartwig's comments follow a fiery meeting on Thursday, where it was revealed an additional $2.35 million will be spent to get the enterprise safely up and running.

While Cr Curran has called for an independent investigation into the latest blowout, Cr Hartwig questioned the true motive behind the inquiry.

"Without complete independence this investigation is nothing more than a protection exercise for a mayor that has clearly led council into a spending abyss,” Cr Hartwig said.

"We are talking about $10 million. The only way to truly ascertain the facts is to have an independent inquiry. We saw this pathetic waste of money with the removal of Bob Fredman.

"Sometimes history should not repeat,” he said.

Cr Hartwig and Cr Hilary Smerdon were the only two to vote against council's motion to increase the Rattler budget in Thursday's meeting which now includes a loan increase for the Rattler Railway Company by $600,000.

While he has thrown his support behind the need for an investigation, Cr Hartwig questioned the process.

However, council is maintaining that any investigation into the blowout will be conducted objectively.

"It is disappointing that the councillor has not raised these concerns with council, as council has only been notified via the media,” an official Gympie Regional Council statement read.

"The independent third party undertaking the review has not yet been appointed; therefore there is no reason to believe it will not be undertaken in a professional manner. It should also be noted that all councillors provided input into the parameters for the review.

Once the report is received, councillors will be able to make their own assessment of any views it puts forward.

"The allegation regarding Bob Fredman is unfounded and council would understand should Bob Fredman wish to comment.

"It is not council's place to respond on his behalf.

"The allegation regarding the review protecting any member of council is unfounded and unfair.

"The majority of councillors have placed their faith in the process put in place, and a well implemented review will speak for itself in terms of its integrity,” it stated.

The report is expected to be delivered to council in July.