Wildlife rescue determined to fight back from damage

Laura Pettigrew
4th Nov 2020 3:39 PM
A kookaburra and tawny frogmouth are missing and several animal enclosures are destroyed after storms ravaged a Coast wildlife centre.

A number of enclosures including a possum aviary at RSPCA Queensland's wildlife rehabilitation centre in Eumundi were severely damaged in storms that battered the Coast at the weekend.

 

The animals inside were found unharmed and were able to be safely relocated to alternative areas on site except for a kookaburra and tawny frogmouth, which were missing.

10 molesters who shattered the lives of Coast families

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said major structures were ruined.

"We're probably looking at a complete rebuild for the enclosures that were flattened but, in the meantime, we'll be doing the best that we can with what we have," Mr Beatty said.

He said the damage couldn't have come at a worse time.

"It's what we call the trauma season, which is when native animals mate and give birth, so our wildlife facilities are getting swamped," he said.

"They're getting hit by cars, or attacked by dogs, so it's a very, very busy time."

Power has recently been restored and staff and volunteers have vowed to care for new patients that arrive on the premises.

