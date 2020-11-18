Menu
Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Science have been searching Eli Ck.
Wildlife officers continue search for Eli Creek croc

Carlie Walker
17th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
NO SIGN of a crocodile was found at Eli Creek after wildlife officers carried out a comprehensive spotlight search.

In conducting these surveys, wildlife officers use spotlights to search for the crocodile's red-eye shine, or slide and track marks or flattened spots on creek banks that indicate the presence of crocodiles, a spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said.

The search was carried out on November 13.

On November 5, wildlife officers conducted a daytime survey of Eli Creek and found no evidence to suggest the presence of a crocodile.

These surveys follow several recent reported unconfirmed sightings of a crocodile in the Eli Creek area.

An aerial image shows where the croc warning signs have been placed.
On September 24, a member of the public reported what they believed to be a crocodile to DES.

On October 22, a member of the public photographed what they believed to be a crocodile in the mouth of Eli Creek, and shared it on social media.

Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Eli Creek in Hervey Bay is in Zone F (Atypical Habitat Zone).

This means that any crocodile confirmed to be present, regardless of size, is targeted for removal.

Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives.

