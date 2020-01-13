Wildcard Aussie Tomljanovic upsets world No. 34

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in action against Kazakstan’s Yulia Putintseva at the 2020 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Australian world No. 54 Ajla Tomljanovic overcame a sluggish start to upset Kazakhstan's world No. 34 and two-time French Open quarter-finalist Yulia Putintseva in round one of the women's draw at the Adelaide International.

Tomljanovic was down 3-0 early in the first set at Memorial Drive on Monday and made too many unforced errors.

But she fought back hard to take the tie-breaker 6-6 (7-4) in just over an hour.

Tomljanovic then breezed through the second set, winning it 6-2.

Putintseva's frustrations got the better of her as she not only battled with the heat, but also with the Australian's firepower and never-day-die attitude.

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic plays a forehand to Kazakstan’s Yulia Putintseva during their round-one clash at the 2020 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Speaking to The Advertiser after the victory, the 26-year-old, who received a wildcard entry into the Adelaide International, conceded she was not focused enough to start the match but was proud to have changed her mindset and advance to round two.

"It wasn't the best start," Tomljanovic said.

"I don't even think it was nerves, I wasn't too focused at the start and with her (Putintseva) you have to be really sharp, disciplined.

"It took me a while to get going and I think even when I did, it was a battle.

Kazakstan’s Yulia Putintseva in action against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2020 Adelaide International. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

"She never gives up and really makes you win it, so this is a quality win for me.

"I knew that if I could get down 3-0, I can get it back to 3-3.

"I know her well, so it was just about executing.

"Whoever won that first set, the momentum would've been with the person who won and I think that's what happened."

Tomljanovic will now face world No. 3 Simona Halep.