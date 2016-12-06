Wild weather steals the show at Gympie touch finals

Hayden Heilbron dives for Gympie High in the B-grade mixed final at Albert Park.

WEATHER conditions described by one player as "terrifying” forced the postponement of Saturday night's Gympie Touch Association mixed A-grade final.

The looming thunderstorm and a fierce lightning display also forced the association to abandon the second half of its B-grade and C-grade finals at Gympie's Albert Park.

The B and C-grades were able to be finalised on the Saturday night, under rules which allow the result to be determined on the half-time score of any game that gets that far.

More than 300 players, from 16 teams over eight grades, powered through their finals in front of an estimated 150 spectators.

"We don't realise how the sport has grown until we set out to buy the prizes and realise how many we have to get,” Gympie Touch Football Association's Kym Waugh said.

It was an exciting evening of lightning fast sport, until real lightning forced the shut down, players conceded.

"I don't think too many players were complaining about coming off the field as the storm came in,” she added.

Cottontail Limos outplayed As Smooth As in the men's A-grade final running out 9-3 winners.

The A-grade women's was a closer affair as favourites Tomahawks defeated Parklane 7-5.

However it was the A-grade mixed final which had the crowd on the edge of its seat.

In a see-sawing match in which the lead changed several times, Gympie Garage Doors cemented themselves as the 2016 premiers with an 11-10 win over SPC Seniors.