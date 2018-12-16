Wild weather causes flash flooding in Gympie region

ROADS CLOSED: Sankeys Rd in Federal went under earlier today.

ROADS CLOSED: Sankeys Rd in Federal went under earlier today. Sarah Saunders

AS the wild weather continues to hit the Gympie and Sunshine Coast region today, several roads have been closed.

According to Pomona and District Weather Warnings, Federal and Pomona are two suburbs experiencing flash flooding after receiving more than 140mm in only three hours.

The water rising in Pomona taken earlier today. Melinda Joy Garcia

Roads currently closed:

Federal:

Sankeys Road

Pomona:

Graham's Road

Mill Street

Exhibition Street

Subway Avenue

Louis Bazzo Drive

Hill Street (the water is right up to the bridge near the service station, not flooded as yet, but wouldn't take much more to flood.)

Flooding at the subway. George Montanaro

Bridge levels:

The water levels for Cooroora Ck at Pomona (Hill St) is sitting at 2.1m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Cooroora Ck at Pomona (Subway Av) is sitting at 1.55m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Yabba Creek at Imbil is sitting at 2.14m as of 1:40pm

The water levels for Mary River at Gympie is sitting at 0.09m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Mary River at Sexton is sitting at 1.35m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Mary R at Moy Pocket is sitting at 1.44m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Wide Bay Creek at Kilkivan is sitting at 0.11m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Wide Bay Creek at Brooyar is sitting at 1.40m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Glastonbury Creek, Glastonbury is sitting at 1.06m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Deep Ck at Cedar Pocket Dam HW is sitting at 100.96 as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Kandanga Ck at Hygait is sitting at 0.41m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Amamoor Ck at Zachariah is sitting at 1.37m as of 1:40pm.

The water levels for Kin Kin Ck at Kin Kin is sitting at 1.20m as of 1:40pm.