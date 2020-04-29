WATCH: Wild Polair footage of ‘stolen’ Porsche chase

TWO thrill seekers are accused of going on a joy ride in a stolen luxury Porsche and leading Queensland Police on a highway chase from the Gold Coast to Logan overnight.

Officers spotted the Porsche Macan, which was allegedly stolen from an address in Graceville on Monday morning, on the Gold Coast yesterday and tried to intercept it before the driver allegedly evaded police and accelerated north on the Pacific Motorway.

After being stopped by police, the two men allegedly tried to escape on foot.

The car was then seen by police in Beenleigh a short time later and successfully used a tyre deflation device as the vehicle continued northbound on the Pacific Highway.

Police were on the chase again just before 9pm to intercept the vehicle on the Logan Motorway before the pursuit ended on Loganlea Rd at Loganlea.

The driver and passenger allegedly fled the damaged vehicle but were located a short time later and arrested.

Police intercepted the allegedly stolen vehicle at Loganlea.

A 20-year-old Redbank man has been charged with unlawful police and obstruct police.

He appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court this morning and was refused bail to reappear on May 28.

The luxury Porsche Macan was stolen from a Graceville property.

A 20-year-old Deception Bay man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, stealing, receiving tainted property and an evasion offence and is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

