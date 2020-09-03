Wild horse hazard: Six crashes and counting

The vehicle was written off in the collision.

A DRIVER is warning others of the dangers wild horses continue to pose on the Maryborough-Cooloola Rd after his car was written off in a collision.

Hervey Bay's Steve Tranter was on his way to work at the Coondoo Creek bridgeworks on Thursday morning when he came around a corner and found a wild horse directly in his path.

"I didn't have any time to react," he said.

Mr Tranter is understood to be one of at least six drivers who have been involved in a crash with a horse along that stretch of road in the last 12 months.

He told the Chronicle he was relieved he was driving his Nissan Navara with a bull bar.

He has a smaller car and said if he had been travelling in that, the crash could have been much worse.

A fellow motorist pulled off the road to assist Mr Tranter and then a work colleague arrived who called HQ Plantations, which manages the surrounding forestry.

Mr Tranter said he had seen horses on his drive to work but it was rare to see one so close to the road.

The location where the horse strike happened.

"I've never seen one on the road," he said.,

His wife picked him up from the scene.

While uninjured, Mr Tranter said he was pretty shaken up.

"I was gutted that I hit the horse," he said.

Mr Tranter said while he enjoyed seeing the horses, they were a danger to those on the road.

"It's a dangerous road at the best of times, with the number of logging trucks let alone horses," he said.

"I'm just grateful I had a full bull bar, it offered extra protection."

Last month Natalie Richardson from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast said it was important that drivers be mindful of signs indicating the wild horses were in the area.

The horse was struck by a vehicle on the Maryborough-Cooloola Rd.

"The signage is pretty accurate for the areas where brumbies can be found," she said.

The wild horses are regularly seen on the side of the road near the Tuan Forestry.

HQ Plantations targeted horses that were in risky locations near roads, making them a hazard for road users, for removal.

The horses were then domesticated and rehomed.

In 2015, it was estimated about 1300 horses lived in the forestry.