Wild dogs out of control across the Gympie region

A SPATE of wild dog attacks in the Gympie region have raised the need for baiting as authorities struggle to put a leash on the feral animals.

It comes after a wild dog killed 37 sheep on a Black Mountain property, west of Noosa Heads. Two unregistered bull Arab or American Staffordshire terrier-crosses were seized.

Noosa and Toowoomba regional councils are rolling out new wild dog baiting programs this week as residents warn that the wild dog problem is out of control.

"There has definitely been an increase in attacks - they seem to be attacking for the pure joy of it,” said Amanda Johnson, from Carters Ridge in the Noosa hinterland.

"My neighbour lost all her sheep overnight... these dogs are just maliciously attacking - it isn't for food, it's just carnage.

"They are now stalking people down the street - there was a lady with a pram who was walking down that road and she was frightened - the dog was low down in the bushes ready to attack.”

Tuchekoi resident Lizzi Pearson posted on Facebook: "It's 3.15am, 2nd night in a row we've been woken at this time. We can hear the feral dogs... howling again up the hill. Last week they were so close to us my partner was up with his rifle loaded at 2am.”

In the Lockyer Valley attack, a 15-year-old pet pony was mauled by dogs as a family slept in their home less than 150m away. The pony was in a horse yard when she was attacked, leaving her without ears and bite marks to her nose, hind and legs.

Noosa hinterland residents have received notice of a baiting period this month aimed at reducing wild dog numbers. Toowoomba Regional Council started baiting around Biddeston on Monday.

Noosa Shire Council's environmental services department manages an ongoing eradication program with neighbouring councils.

"Despite our best efforts, we don't seem to be getting to the bottom of the problem, because they then come in from other areas,” department manager Craig Doolan said.

Fifteen dog attack were reported in just 15 days across the shire in April, including an attack on an 87-year-old Tewantin man.

Noosa council has since announced a "no questions-asked” amnesty for May where owners can have their dogs registered for free.