ACTION: The Ocean Roar IRB Series was on fire early, but had to called off around midday as conditions became too treacherous.
Weather

Wild conditions force organisers to call off IRB action

Scott Sawyer
by
18th May 2019 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 1.5m TIDAL shift has brought a premature end to high-octane surf lifesaving action today.

Organisers were left with no choice but to call an early end to the Ocean Roar IRB Series at Coolum Beach this afternoon.

The action was electric this morning, with more than 280 lifesavers from across the southeast competing, but a 1.5m tidal change coupled with strong winds and dangerous conditions led officials to call an early finish about midday, due to safety concerns.

Kirra, Miami Beach and defending champs Kurrawa had all been in fine form before the early finish.

Surf Life Saving Queensland sport manager Stuart Hogben said the finish was "disappointing", but it was the right call to suspend racing.

"It's always disappointing whenever we have to suspend or cancel competition, but the safety of competitors, officials, and volunteers is always our first and foremost priority," he said.

"We were keeping a close eye on the surf throughout the morning's racing and once conditions started to deteriorate, it left us with no other choice.

"We'll resume the series on June 1 at Rainbow Beach, where we'll hopefully get some more favourable conditions."

coolum beach irb lifesaving ocean roar sunshine coast surf lifesaving
The Sunshine Coast Daily

