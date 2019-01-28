Menu
The Roosters have proclaimed themselves the ‘word champions of football’, but Wigan begs to differ.
World champions? Wigan takes swipe at Roosters billboard

28th Jan 2019 8:25 AM

English Super League champions Wigan have hit back at an advertising campaign which proclaims their Australian counterparts Sydney Roosters as world champions.

Giant posters have been put up in Atlanta, Georgia, home of next weekend's NFL Superbowl, to raise awareness of the NRL ahead of an intended push into the United States in 2020.

But the campaign comes just three weeks before the Warriors take on the Roosters in the official World Club Challenge while critics have pointed out that Melbourne Storm are currently the world champions, courtesy of their win over Leeds almost 12 months ago.

 

Wigan have responded with a statement saying they are aware of the billboards and, in a mocked-up picture from the Oscar-winning film 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' posted on Twitter, say the advertising campaign will provide them with extra motivation for the February 17 clash. "That's the team talk, sorted," the tweet says.

The club's statement said: "Wigan Warriors are aware of the NRL 'world champion' billboard advertising campaign in Atlanta, USA, ahead of the Super Bowl LIII.

"No one at the Warriors will be making any premature predictions of who will be crowned World Club Challenge champions on Sunday 17th of February at the DW Stadium and, as four-time World Club Challenge winners, Wigan Warriors look forward to welcoming the Sydney Roosters to the UK in a few weeks' time."

