Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Wife’s agony after man drowns off island

by Chris Calcino
25th Nov 2020 7:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN'S body has been pulled from the water after he drowned trying to retrieve his drifting catamaran off a Far North island.

Police and emergency services launched a marine search and rescue effort shortly after 4pm on Tuesday after a man in his 70s was reported missing.

The man and his wife were on Bowden Island, southeast of Mission Beach, when they noticed their catamaran had started to drift.

Police were called after the man failed to resurface when attempting to retrieve his boat.

MORE NEWS

Big developer moves north as subdivision progresses

New subdivision on cards as Taylor Point hits market

Residential lots proposed for former sugar cane site

The man's body was found at about 6.35pm west of Bowden Island.

His wife was on the beach at the time and was taken to hospital for observation due to shock.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Originally published as Wife's agony after man drowns off Far North island

More Stories

Show More
cairns drowning editors picks mission beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family of alleged rape victim take stand in Gympie trial

        Premium Content Family of alleged rape victim take stand in Gympie trial

        News It is alleged a Rainbow Beach man raped a woman twice after meeting her and her boyfriend at the Rainbow Beach Hotel in 2016

        Council’s 2019 financial hole millions worse than thought

        Premium Content Council’s 2019 financial hole millions worse than thought

        News Gympie council’s new annual report has revealed an already staggering $11.9 million...

        Tourist park’s ambitious tilt at exploding grey nomad market

        Premium Content Tourist park’s ambitious tilt at exploding grey nomad market

        News The Gympie region campground and caravan park wants to more than double its...

        Goomeri’s wartime history immortalised in bronze

        Premium Content Goomeri’s wartime history immortalised in bronze

        News GOOMERI’S wartime history will take centre stage with $44,000 for a commemorative...