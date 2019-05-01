Wife stabs husband, puts him in coma, now he wants her back

STABBING: Emma Louise Davies will be jailed until November after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm against her husband.

A WOMAN whose "violent episode" left her husband in a coma for two days after she stabbed him in the chest will be jailed until November.

And despite her actions leaving her husband "harrowed", the man watched on yesterday as his wife stood in the dock of the Bundaberg District Court, as she mouthed "I love you" at him and their baby.

Emma Davies, 31, also known as Emma Philippi, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Davies, a former aged care worker, had brutally stabbed her husband in the chest after an argument on September 9, which caused him to undergo emergency surgery to save his life.

The man lost four litres of blood in the attack.

Crown Prosecutor Lara Solbi said on the night of the offence, Davies and her husband had been arguing, and he had left their home during the fight.

But when he returned, she began arguing with him again and accused him of taking her wallet.

The argument escalated as the man began preparing some chicken for dinner with a large knife.

During a scuffle, where she left scratches on his arms, the knife fell on the floor.

She picked up the knife and swung it at the man, backing him into a corner saying "I'll kill you, c--t".

It was then she raised the knife and plunged it down into his chest, severing his mammary artery.

Shortly afterwards Davies admitted what she'd done to her stepfather and was later arrested by police.

She has since spent 234 days in pre-sentence custody.

A letter of support from Davies' husband presented to the court told of how he supported her and wanted to continue their relationship and raise their baby once she was released from custody.

"To his credit he displays a forgiving attitude," Ms Solbi said.

"But her use of the knife goes beyond opportunistic."

Ms Solbi said while Davies' attack was not a premeditated attack, she had made threats to her husband's life.

"She showed a concerted and consistent effort to use the knife," she said.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy told Judge Michael Rackemann that Davies claimed to have been affected by drugs and alcohol on the night of the stabbing.

He told the court his client also said she had a "psychotic episode", but no medical certificates were presented.

He said Davies had been suffering from ongoing effects of sexual abuse as a child, and self medicated with drugs and alcohol.

"She regrets her conduct in the extreme," Mr Cassidy said.

"They have reconciled and look forward to the future.

"She needs to abstain from all drugs and alcohol."

Judge Rackemann said her husband spoke highly of her and believed she still cared for him.

Davies was sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment, with a parole release date of November 9.

He declared the 234 days as time already served.