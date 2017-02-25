Widow: lower limit a 'bad compromise' at deadly turn-off

FIX IT: Helen Window wants changes at the Rainbow Beach turn-off where her husband Ian was killed last year, and (right) The Gympie Times coverage of the accident.

WHEN her husband Ian was killed at the notorious turn-off to Rainbow Beach from Tin Can Bay Rd, Helen Window hoped her devastating loss would be the last one at the site.

Instead, she is now afraid the recent decision to drop the speed limit on the stretch to 80kmh will not ultimately help save lives.

According to Ms Window, it was less than a week after the limit was dropped before another accident happened there.

Another followed two days later, leading her to believe speed was not the only problem at the turn-off.

"It's designed incorrectly, it's designed badly.

"It could have been and still can be moved further away from the hill.”

Aware of plans to increase tourism to the area, which she agrees the area needs, Ms Window said it was dangerous to put more traffic on an already dangerous intersection.

"(It's) great for business because the town needs it, but not at the risk of lives,” she said.

The intersection has been the site of several serious crashes over the years.



Calls to make changes to it were begun after the death of Ian Window in April when his motorbike collided with a campervan turning out of Rainbow Beach Rd.

While the lowering of the limit was a start, Ms Window said it was ultimately a compromise away from what investigators of her husband's accident recommended.

"At the very very least I think it needs to be a 60 zone.

"The team investigating my husband's fatal accident recommended a 60 limit.

"I know they have to make compromises, but this is a bad compromise.

"At the very least it should be a 60 zone, and it should be a stop sign coming out of the Rainbow Beach Road.”

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, the decision to lower the stretch by only 20km/h was due to several considerations.

"We recently undertook a safety audit and speed limit review of the Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach Roads intersection,” a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said.

"The audit and review took several factors into account including crash history, traffic volumes, common types of vehicles, geography, and the role of the intersection in the local road network.

"Our review identified that an 80km/h was appropriate for this location and the speed limit was subsequently lowered.

They said the decision had been reached in consultation with the Speed Management Committee, which consisted of TMR, Queensland Police Services and members of the Gympie Regional Council.

Another safety feature was also set to be added by the end of the year.

"A solar-powered flag light will be installed at the intersection by mid-2017 to illuminate the site at night and alert motorists to changed conditions.”

Ms Window, however, believes the design needs an overhaul, saying speed was not the only factor involved in accidents at the turn-off.



"I don't know if they (drivers) are confused, I don't know if they can't see, but certainly there's a pattern of someone comes over the hill, someone doesn't see and drives into the oncoming traffic.

"Not all of the accidents make it to the papers, or even to the police.

"A lot of them you hear about through word of mouth.”

Redirection through Cooloola Cove - signage used to point drivers through - would also alleviate traffic, although this intersection was also a concern.

She said she was not one who would usually approach the media about these concerns, but having experienced the human cost of serious accidents at the intersection sitting idly by and saying nothing was "the wrong thing to do”.

"I know it's not going to change what's happened, but people are using that road,” she said.

Ultimately, she was unwilling to accept there were limits to what could be done in the name of safety.

"You can move a road.”