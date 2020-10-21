Widgee woman rejects political ‘propaganda’, sends it back
Letter to the Editor
MANY locals were really upset when Mick Curran sent out material promoting the council. They thought it was a waste of ratepayers money.
Yesterday, I received mail from the maverick promoting where he chooses to shop. I think there was a picture of the state candidates that are vying for a high paid job.
I have returned this federal National Party political advertising to Replied Paid 283, Maryborough, 4650.
As a tax payer, I find this is a big waste of tax payers money.
Probably a tiny morsel compared to the federal National Party paying $30 million for a block of land.
If the maverick needs a spot for a future international airport in regional Queensland, I am happy to sit down and negotiate a price for my land. Also, happy to rent it back off the National Party for $5 and a goat until it is needed in 2050.
Or maybe my land is more conducive for #TheNats to build me a water storage facility.
#JustAddwater
Madonna Waugh, Widgee