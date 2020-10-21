Widgee woman rejects political ‘propaganda’, sends it back

The flyer delivered to this letter writer's mailbox.

The flyer delivered to this letter writer's mailbox.

Letter to the Editor

MANY locals were really upset when Mick Curran sent out material promoting the council. They thought it was a waste of ratepayers money.

Yesterday, I received mail from the maverick promoting where he chooses to shop. I think there was a picture of the state candidates that are vying for a high paid job.

I have returned this federal National Party political advertising to Replied Paid 283, Maryborough, 4650.

COVID-19 cancels annual Gympie Christmas celebration

As a tax payer, I find this is a big waste of tax payers money.

Probably a tiny morsel compared to the federal National Party paying $30 million for a block of land.

REVEALED: #31-37 of the Gympie region’s most influential people of 2020

If the maverick needs a spot for a future international airport in regional Queensland, I am happy to sit down and negotiate a price for my land. Also, happy to rent it back off the National Party for $5 and a goat until it is needed in 2050.

Or maybe my land is more conducive for #TheNats to build me a water storage facility.

#JustAddwater

Madonna Waugh, Widgee