The flyer delivered to this letter writer's mailbox.
News

Widgee woman rejects political ‘propaganda’, sends it back

Staff Reporter
21st Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Letter to the Editor

MANY locals were really upset when Mick Curran sent out material promoting the council. They thought it was a waste of ratepayers money.

Yesterday, I received mail from the maverick promoting where he chooses to shop. I think there was a picture of the state candidates that are vying for a high paid job.

I have returned this federal National Party political advertising to Replied Paid 283, Maryborough, 4650.

As a tax payer, I find this is a big waste of tax payers money.

Probably a tiny morsel compared to the federal National Party paying $30 million for a block of land.

If the maverick needs a spot for a future international airport in regional Queensland, I am happy to sit down and negotiate a price for my land. Also, happy to rent it back off the National Party for $5 and a goat until it is needed in 2050.

Or maybe my land is more conducive for #TheNats to build me a water storage facility.

#JustAddwater

Madonna Waugh, Widgee

