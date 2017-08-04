26°
Widgee winners say 'cheese'

4th Aug 2017 2:00 PM
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Judy Hauben and Kath O'Donnell, proudly displaying their prize-winning certificates from the Maleny Show.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Judy Hauben and Kath O'Donnell, proudly displaying their prize-winning certificates from the Maleny Show.

THAT entrepreneurial pair from out Widgee way, Judy Hauben and Kath O'Donnell, have been creating even more of their delicious cheeses.

Proud of their recent, prize winning efforts at the Maleny Show, the pair are now attempting some new and appetizing flavours to tempt the taste buds.

The variety of cheeses is tremendous and will be offered to friends and family at a soon to be organised cheese tasting.

Bring on the bubbly and it's sure to be a winner of a party.

The girls hope to enter their wares at the next Show and taking the Maleny judges' comments to heart, hope to scoop the pool.

Widgee Markets

SHOPPERS will find some great buys tomorrow with extra stalls on site offering terrific deals for the astute bargain hunter.

And of course you'll find the regular stall holders with their wonderful array of plants, books, games, puzzles and preloved items.

Check out the goodies at the Koala Kafe, Joan's stall with an amazing variety of clothing and linens, Sally's Broms, Marlena's Spreads, Ted's brilliant wood-work, Kathy's clever Kitch & Cakes, Connie's puzzles, Ron's LEDs and much, much more.

The U3A Retro Juke Box Singers will be there too, to entertain shoppers and stall holders alike, plus there'll be trash and treasure for everyone.

Don't forget to support the sausage sizzle, raising funds for the Widgee War Memorial Committee.

Sites are still available so pack up the car or ute and drive on out to the Widgee General Store; the markets run from 7am to 12 noon and sites are just $5. For further details or information contact Lyn on 5484 0102 or 0408 734 478.

Bushman's Bar & Kitchen

THE kitchen will be echoing with choral voices tonight as members of the local church sing their way through the cooking, offering servings of roast beef and vegies along with crumbed snapper, chips and salad.

Don't forget that dessert trolley, laden with delicious apple crumble and custard, to complete your meal.

Great family dining in the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen tonight where you'll find the fire burning cheerily in the grate and lots of good company in the dining room.

Saturday night is once again Karaoke with Karen.

Bring your family, bring your friends, for an awesome night of singing along with Karen's magical music machine.

It's always lots of fun and you too can have a chance to shimmer and shine in the spotlight.

For further details on this weekend's events at the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen, contact the hall during opening hours on 5484 0282.

Meals are served from 6:30-7:45pm tonight with Widgee burgers available tomorrow night from 6pm. The Bushman's Bar will open from 3pm today and around 4pm Saturday afternoon.

Karen Thomsen will be found at Widgee tomorrow night, with her magical music machine at the Bushman&#39;s Bar &amp; Kitchen.
Karen Thomsen will be found at Widgee tomorrow night, with her magical music machine at the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen.

A star in the making, Liam Clune will be back tomorrow night on the Karaoke machine at the Bushman&#39;s Kitchen &amp; Bar.
A star in the making, Liam Clune will be back tomorrow night on the Karaoke machine at the Bushman's Kitchen & Bar.

Indoor Bowls:

THE Memorial Hall was somewhat warmer on Monday with extra heaters on the floor and members all dolled up with woolly scarves and gloves.

The winter wear added to the fun with bowls going in every direction but the right one; many off the mats altogether, which was a little mortifying when the scores were totted up.

Finishing on top of the ladder, surprising him with his score of 45 was Russell, followed closely by Shirleen with 44.

Dianne was third with 42 while Jack took out fourth place with 36 points.

As to the rest, they were best left unrecorded, but still thoroughly enjoyed their morning's play. For further details on Widgee Indoor Bowls Club please contact the president, Gloria Portals on 5484 9135.

Pure Patchwork

MEMBERS of the Widgee quilting group, Pure Patchwork, will meet this Monday August 7, from 9am at the Community Complex. If you've always wanted to learn about quilting and would like to come "join the action”, phone Margaret Fittler on 5484 0420.

Members of Widgee&#39;s Koala Action Group posing with their new, portable signage, Beth Coombs, Marilyn Templeton, Judy Huber, Suzanne Silbey, Laney Longmore, Kath O&#39;Donnell, Gloria Robertson and Cecelia Michalowitz.
Members of Widgee's Koala Action Group posing with their new, portable signage, Beth Coombs, Marilyn Templeton, Judy Huber, Suzanne Silbey, Laney Longmore, Kath O'Donnell, Gloria Robertson and Cecelia Michalowitz.

Koala Action Group

MEMBERS of the Widgee Koala Action Group have organised a community meeting for next Friday, August 11, to discuss development along Little Widgee Road, relating to the supply and installation of power lines to the new housing estate.

Ergon environment officer Jeff Sharp will be attending, who, along with representatives of Gympie Regional Council, will be happy to discuss different options for the supply of electricity to the development.

Members of the Koala Action Group are looking for some positive outcomes for our precious koala population.

The meeting will be held at the community complex in Power Road, commencing at 10am. For further details or information please contact Kath O'Donnell on 5484 0089 or 0411 635 459.

Widgee War Memorial Committee Inc&#39;s new Executive members, elected at their recent Annual General Meeting are Lynlie Cross (Secretary), Chris Lhotka (President) and Pat Smith (Treasurer); posing beneath the photo taken at the Widgee Memorial Hall for the service commemorating the 100th Anniversary of ANZAC Day in 2015.
Widgee War Memorial Committee Inc's new Executive members, elected at their recent Annual General Meeting are Lynlie Cross (Secretary), Chris Lhotka (President) and Pat Smith (Treasurer); posing beneath the photo taken at the Widgee Memorial Hall for the service commemorating the 100th Anniversary of ANZAC Day in 2015.

Widgee War Memorial Committee

THE Widgee War Memorial Committee held a very successful AGM last week, with all members of the executive re-elected unopposed.

Since humble beginnings in 2009, the committee have continued to provide the local community with an exceptional standard of relevance; they are looking forward to add extra poignancy to their 10th Anniversary in 2018, raising the flag to maintain the level of significance and respect deserving of our ANZACs.

Lower Wonga Hall&#39;s newly elected committee, Lyn Dyer, Coralie Clune, Lynlie Cross &amp; Marlene Wagner.
Lower Wonga Hall's newly elected committee, Lyn Dyer, Coralie Clune, Lynlie Cross & Marlene Wagner.

Lower Wonga Hall Committee

AT THEIR recent meeting, members of Lower Wonga Hall Committee elected a new team comprising of Lyn Dyer (President), Coralie Clune (Secretary), Lynlie Cross (Treasurer) and Marlene Wagner (Vice President). Looking to move ahead the new committee, calling themselves the petticoat brigade, is looking forward to getting the ball rolling and bringing members back to the fold.

The executive will be aided and abetted by Dee Johnston, the outgoing president, in her new role as publicity officer. Plans are afoot for some quick action with a sausage sizzle and bingo night being organised for Saturday, August 26. More news and information will be available in next week's column.

MHAA Miniature Horse Show

MINIATURE horses will be on show, once again, on Saturday, August 12, at the Widgee Showgrounds.

Bring the family along to see these spectacular animals as they steal your heart away.

It's delightful to watch their personalities come to the fore while they go through their paces around the ring, performing for the judges.

There's plenty of on-site parking and it's free entry to the showgrounds; meals, snacks and soft-drinks will be available from the Bushman's Kitchen. For further details contact Robert Spriggs on 0413 517 567.

Working Cattle Dog Trials

Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th August.

Items of interest for Widgee can be emailed to: widgeenews@southernphone.com.au

Gympie Times

Topics:  bushmans bar community indoor bowls koala action group lower wonga widgee news

