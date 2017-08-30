Widgee to celebrate school's anniversary

MANY HAPPY RETURNS: Widgee State School will celebrate its 125th anniversary on September 9 with principal Matt Elson.

THIS year marks the 125th birthday of education in Widgee, and the Widgee State School will host a celebration on September 9.

Market stalls, musicians, raffles, food, a jumping castle, laser gun and horse rides will be part of the festivities, and the students' classrooms will be open for displays.

The student choir and instrumental group will perform for the gathering, as well as Annie Longmore and the Hillbilly Goats.

Widgee State School principal Matt Elson said the event, which runs between 8:30am and 3pm, is recognition of the school community's history.

"Obviously it's a big moment, and it's the same year Gympie turns 150,” Mr Elson said.

"It's important, that's why we've invited the Widgee community.”

The school has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1892 with only a handful of students.

Today, the school boasts a healthy 52 students across three class: prep to grade two, grade three and four and grade five and six.

"We want to show off what we are doing,” Mr Elson said.

"The event is to celebrate the past and look forward to the future.”

Mr Elson's office walls are adorned with photographs and paintings of the Widgee area, which depict different periods in the areas short European history.

Loggers, cattle graziers and horse teams feature in the artworks, a nod of appreciation to the hard working community's history.

Mr Elson, who recently took up his position at the school, said the area has a close knit community sense.

He said Widgee is on the cusp of growth and his school is at the heart of the community.

"There's a lot of potential here, it's a beautiful area,” Mr Elson said.

"We have been agonising over this day for a long time, but it should be good for all of Widgee.

"We encourage everyone to come down, have a look, and check out our school.

"And of course we always welcome enrolments.”

The Rural Fire Brigade, Koala Action Group, and other community groups will also hold stalls for the event, and there will be dozens of prizes for the raffles.

The day's festivities on September 9, start at 8.30am and run until 3pm.