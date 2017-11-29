Widgee subdivision delayed by water worries

IN THE DETAILS: Councillor James Cochrane is rustrated by a lack of clear information about a proposed Widgee subdivision.

WATER worries have stalled a large Widgee subdivision bordered by Widgee Creek.

The proposed 62-lot project was put to the last meeting of Gympie Regional Council but left to "lay on the table” after several councillors raised concerns about water access to the blocks.

Mayor Mick Curran moved that no decision be made last week until councillors were satisfied they had all the information they needed to approve or not approve the application.

"I would suggest these questions be asked before the meeting,” he said.

Cr James Cochrane said the questions had been asked of staff, but adequate answers were not forthcoming.

"A number of councillors questioned the entitlements in relation to water licensing,” he said.

"Council staff could not answer. They did not know.”

He said this was troubling given the emphasis in the meeting for councillors to be provided with all facts necessary for them to make a decision.

"I am very disillusioned that planning staff can make recommendations without the knowledge or understanding of the state legislation regarding natural resources,” he said.

He said he was also worried restrictions like those suggested by council staff could hinder future development in the region by putting "extreme environmental conditions” on applications.