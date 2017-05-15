Widgee mourns tragic death of young soldier

GONE TOO SOON: Widgee held a memorial service for Stuart Reddan today, tragically killed during an army exercise last week.

THE Widgee community rallied together for a remembrance service today for 21-year-old Stuart Reddan, who was killed in a freak accident during an army exercise last week.

The service was held at the Widgee cenotaph where Stuart had stood just days before when he filled the role of parade marshall for the Widgee Anzac Day Dawn Service, proudly watched by his mother, Widgee resident Laura Dyne.

Trooper Stuart Reddan with his mother, Laura Dyne, outside Widgee Memorial Hall last Anzac Day. Facebook

A full military funeral will be held for Stuart today at the Gregson & Weight funeral home in Maroochydore.

Trooper Reddan, 21, died when a tree branch fell on him while he was a passenger in an armoured personnel carrier at Shoalwater Bay Training Area near Rockhampton about 8.20am on Thursday, May 4.

Born in Nambour, Stuart attended school at Mountain Creek for both his primary and high school years and was school captain in 2013/2014.

With a love of the army in his veins, he joined the 128 Army Cadet Unit at Yandina, moving up the ranks to win Best Non Commissioned Officer in 2011 and Best Soldier in 2012.

Before leaving in May 2014 to join the Australian Defence Forces, Stuart earned the highest rank a cadet can hold; that of Cadet Under Officer.

Stuart also excelled in music, playing the bass trombone in many prestigious bands, including the creative generation's James Morrison Big Band.

As a member of the ADF, Stuart was based at Enoggera in the 2/14 Light Horse Regiment, the same regiment his great-great uncle and one of Australia's most renowned soldiers, Gympie's Major General Sir Thomas William Glasgow led in the First World War.

In a statement, Trooper Reddan's family said they were "unbelievably saddened by the loss of our son and brother”.

"He died doing what he loved. Stuart was very, very passionate about being a soldier and he loved every moment in the army and his mates,” they said. The family offered their "heartfelt thanks” to the soldiers who provided first aid to Stuart.

"We know you did your best to save him,” they said.

In a Facebook tribute to his brother, Tom Reddan wrote:

"Today I had to say goodbye to my baby brother Stuart Reddan. I miss you like crazy bro and wish you were still here with me. Rest in peace, my brother.”