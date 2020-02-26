Widgee man to face court over theft of a tractor at Kandanga

A 31-year-old Widgee man has been charged with property and drug offences including the alleged theft of a tractor at Kandanga. The man is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on March 30.

There have been two traffic crashes in the Imbil area in the past month in which the occupants of the vehicles were lucky to escape serious injuries. Imbil police says initial investigations suggest contributing factors were speed and fatigue.

The next Rural Watch Meeting will be held at the Kandanga Hall on March 2 at 7.30am.

The next Blue Light will be held at the Kandanga Hall on March 20.