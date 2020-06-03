Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court
Widgee man in court over alleged crime spree

Maddie Manwaring
3rd Jun 2020 6:34 PM
A Widgee man who went on a crime spree across the region pleaded guilty to 19 charges in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Robert Iain Williams, 32, appeared in custody and pleaded guilty to the string of offences committed between December 2019 and February 2020 at locations across Gympie including Amamoor Creek and Kandanga.

Mr Williams’s extensive list of charges included possession of restricted drugs, possessing drug utensils and scales suspected of having been used in a drug offence, unlawful possession and supplying of Category B firearms, possessing unauthorised ammunition, stealing a council tractor and unlawful use of a motorcycle.

The matters adjourned in the Gympie Magistrates Court were listed for November 30 and the matters committed will be on a date to be fixed in the District Court.

* ‘Stolen’ Gympie council tractor drags two to court

