Widgee madness at Mary St event

28th Jul 2017 2:00 PM
WINTER WOOLIES: Margaret Fittler and Alice Burke add some winter warmth to "Mary” during the Widgee Craft Group's Winter Trees on Mary decorating session on Wednesday.
WINTER WOOLIES: Margaret Fittler and Alice Burke add some winter warmth to "Mary” during the Widgee Craft Group's Winter Trees on Mary decorating session on Wednesday. Contributed

IT WAS an early trip to town on Wednesday as members of the Widgee Craft Group found their way to Mary St to begin the annual task of decorating their winter tree.

Lots of hustle and bustle occurred as the girls practically strangled the tree with blankets and bits of woolly fabric, followed with mass hangings of hand made scarves and beanies plus the added bonus of a few pairs of gloves.

Standing back to admire their work the group was well satisfied with its efforts and decided to grab a left-over scarf and a pair of leggings to give "Mary” a little warmth.

Bidding a final farewell to their handiwork they moved off to enjoy a well earned morning tea in Mary St.

Next week will be a general meeting beginning at 9:30am followed by UFO's (UnFinished Objects).

For further details contact Alice Burke on 5484 9156.

WIDGEE MAD HATTERS

THE hatters took a trip down memory lane last week, as members of the Widgee Red Hat Society gathered to celebrate 10 years of donning outrageous outfits in all colours purple and red hats of all persuasions whilst creating mischief and mayhem, traipsing around the region.

It was an auspicious event with the usual fun and games thrown in, as Queen Bee Marilyn Belford worked her magic with her very capable assistant Trisha Wing.

Old photos were brought to the fore as well as treasured paper clippings from Pat Smith's portfolio of Widgee News.

A most memorable luncheon enjoyed by one and all.

The Red Hat Ladies (aka the Widgee Mad Hatters) meet monthly for friendship, social contact and support and just plain, good fun.

The next luncheon will be at the Phoenix Hotel on Thursday, August 17. For further details contact Marilyn on 5484 9132.

INDOOR BOWLS

JACK Frost joined the group on Monday as icy winds blew through the hall forcing the heaters into play.

Chilly fingers played dropsy until members warmed up and there were several comical incidents with the "greens” declared frozen wastes as the bowls headed in each and every which way.

After totting up their decidedly dismal scores, top of the iceberg was Shirleen with 45 points, followed by Gloria on 43. Russell got third with 41 and Dianne made it to fourth place with 39.

All other scores were declared sub zero and not worth recording, however more heaters next week may alleviate some of the frostbite.

Members declared it was a fun morning after all was said and done and are looking to meeting again on Monday.

For further information on the Widgee Indoor Bowls Club, please contact Gloria on 5484 9135.

BUSHMAN'S BAR & KITCHEN

WIDGEE State School's P&C are on roster this weekend, with lots of exceptional mums cooking up some delicious tucker in the Bushman's Kitchen.

Main menu items are rump steak and chicken schnitzel, both served with chips and salad.

Don't forget the dessert trolley, which will be loaded with yummy offerings.

The kitchen opens from 6:30-7:45pm while the bar opens from 3pm today and from around 4pm tomorrow.

If you'd like further details please phone during opening hours on 5484 0282.

MARKETS

TIME again for those Widgee Markets, next Saturday, August 5, in the grounds of the Widgee General Store.

From 7am you'll see gazebos and marquees aplenty and heaps of bargains for shrewd shoppers plus a sausage sizzle to keep the hungries at bay.

Sites are great value at only $5 with plenty of room to spread your wares.

For further details or information, contact Lyn on 5484 0102 or 0408 734 478.

All proceeds will benefit the Widgee War Memorial Committee.

KOALA ACTION GROUP

MEMBERS of the Widgee Koala Action Group will meet this morning in the Community Complex in Power Rd, 9am.

With a number of pressing issues on the agenda, president Kath O'Donnell is looking forward to increasing the membership and gaining even more support from within the community.

If you'd like more information please contact Kath on 5484 0089 or 0411 635 459.

Items of interest for Widgee can be emailed to widgeenews@southern phone.com.au.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Family Fun Night & Karaoke with Karen

Saturday, August 5

Contact Widgee Bushman's Bar on 5484 0282 for further details.

MHAA Miniature Horse Show

Saturday, August 12

Contact Robert Spriggs on 0413 517 567 for further details.

Working Cattle Dog Trials

Saturday & Sunday, August 19-20

Contact Mick Seeney on 0417 005 711 for further information.

Gympie Times

Topics:  community whatson widgee news winter on mary

