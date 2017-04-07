Widgee Library up and running

LEND ZONE: Sherry Fuller was pleased to add the final touches last Thursday after weeks of sorting and re-arranging content at the Widgee Community Complex's free library.

AFTER weeks of sifting and sorting, indexing and cataloguing, the free lending library at the Community Complex has been completely overhauled and is now ready for business.

The committee purchased and assembled several sets of shelving while the man hours were provided by Sherry Fuller, aided and abetted by Coral Cotter and Margaret Fittler.

The library boasts a huge assortment of popular novels and magazines, all available for locals who can pop on down most days to check out what's on the go from their favourite writers. For further details phone Margaret on 5484 0420 or Syd on 5484 0272.

MARKETS

WITH lots of blue sky above and the sun shining brilliantly, the Widgee Markets went ahead last Saturday to the delight of shoppers and stall holders.

Numbers may have been less than usual due to last week's stormy weather, but everyone who made the trip had a great morning with heaps of bargains and terrific entertainment provided by the U3A Retro Juke Box singers.

The next markets will be on Saturday, May 5. For more information phone Jim Clune on 5486 1180.

U3A Retro Juke Box members Yvonne Artho, George Wakelin, Desley Matthews and Coralie Clune, delighting shoppers at the Widgee Markets last Saturday. Contributed

SHOWGROUND UPGRADES

PREPARATIONS have finally started in the Widgee Showgrounds with upgrades to the Pony Club Arena.

The pony club successfully applied for grants from Gympie Regional Council to enable the necessary upgrades which will not only increase the arena to regulation size for future barrel racing and cutting competitions, but also allow a wider range of events to be staged at the Widgee Showgrounds; a wonderful benefit not only for the Widgee Pony Club and local riders but also for the wider community.

INDOOR BOWLS

INTERESTING games at Widgee Indoor Bowls this week using the smaller bowls on one mat and regular size on the others, adding a touch of variety as players rotated.

The group was happy to welcome Gloria back to the fold after her recent escape to see the geisha girls in Japan.

Christine had the best of mornings, topping the ladder with a mighty 61 points.

Jeanette and Eric ended up on the second rung with 59 points each while Shirleen wasn't far behind with her score of 55.

For further details on Widgee Indoor Bowls Club, contact the president, Gloria Portas on 5484 9135.

The club meets most Mondays' from 9am in the Memorial Hall, next to the school.

Members are reminded it's bowls as usual this Monday but there will be no bowling on Easter Monday, April 17.

CRAFT GROUP

WIDGEE Craft Group members are working steadily in preparation for their upcoming Australia's Biggest Morning Tea with this year's theme being Hats On for a Cancer Cure.

The doors to the Bushman's Bar will be open from 9.30am, and rest assured the group's high standards will be maintained with their famously delectable morning tea plus fabulous entertainment provided by Karen Thomsen and the U3A Retro Juke Box Singers.

They have heaps of wonderful goodies up for grabs with both the major and multi draw raffles, plus lucky door prizes; while the best dressed lady and gent and best decorated sun hat are also in the running for a prize or two.

It's time to circle Wednesday, May 24 on your calendars and start preparing your stylish bib and tucker ready for this year's biggest and best cancer morning tea in the Gympie region.

Entry is just $10 per person and bookings are essential.

Please phone your details through to Margaret Fittler on 5484 0420 or you can send an email to widgeecraft group@southernphone .com.au.

PONY CLUB'S SUNDAY MUSTER

WIDGEE Pony Club organisers have re-scheduled the Come and Try Muster for this Sunday, April 8.

Participation is free to members with a $10 fee for non-members, which includes lunch and a drink.

The morning kicks off at 9am with a gear check as all riders must have approved pony club tack. This includes a surcingle girth for stock saddles.

You're all invited so why not come along and see what pony club is all about.

For more information phone Jim Clune on 5486 1180 or chief instructor Craig on 0498 959 913.

COUNTRY MUSIC CLUB

ORGANISERS have this year's Widgee Country Music Festival well in hand with a fantastic array of talent lined up for all to enjoy.

A highlight will be the Hillbilly Goats who will appear on the Saturday night from 8pm; one show not to be missed.

It promises to be a weekend full of talent and entertainment so dust off your toggles and get yourself ready.

Better still, pack up your tent and toss in the camping gear; stay onsite and close to the action.

Inquiries Ronnie J 5484 0335.

ANZAC DAY 2017

ANZAC Day Services will be held at 6am, followed by free breakfast in the Memorial Hall at 7am; the Anzac March will step off at 8:30am followed by the main service.

An open invitation is extended to all.

Inquiries to Lyn Cross on 5484 0102.

Items of interest for Widgee can be emailed to: widgeenews@southernphone.com.au