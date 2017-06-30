Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

FUNDRAISER: 'Country Trio' Larry Lilly, Bevan Day and Glen Grehan entertained the audience with country classics at the Southside Bowls Club last Thursday.

LAST week's Southside Bowls Club fundraiser for Little Haven was a resounding success with over 175 people through the doors and $2551 raised on the day.

Bronwyn McFarland was overwhelmed with the response and gratefully accepted their cheque which will go a long way to helping those in our community who most need the services of Little Haven.

"We are all shareholders of this wonderful service which is one of just a few in Australia, and the only one providing palliative care in Gympie,” Bronwyn said.

The delicious food and bountiful raffle prizes for the event were all donated by members of the bowls club and wonderful sponsors throughout Gympie's business community.

Organisers would like to pass on their grateful thanks to everyone for their attendance and to all the sponsors and donors.

INDOOR BOWLS

ANOTHER brisk morning on the Widgee greens this week saw heaters on the go throughout the hall and frozen fingers trying their hardest to reach the kitty.

The cold proved a bit much for some as the balls kept flying down the greens, producing some very different outcomes.

A great morning was had all round with lots of fun for everyone, despite winter's arrival.

Winner on the day was Jack with 57, followed by Dianne with 54; Gloria was third with 50, pipping Jeanette, who took fourth place with her score of 49.

The club makes every Monday enjoyable with fun and friendly banter.

Why not come along and try for yourself?

No experience is necessary and new members are welcome.

The games begin from 9am so rock on up to the Memorial Hall or contact Gloria on 5484 9135.

CRAFT GROUP

AFTER checking their tie-dye lots this week and adding a few finishing touches to their UFOs (unfinished objects), the knitting needles emerged from the store room as members sprung into action, magically creating colourful "winter” beanies.

Using up all those left-over balls of wool, it was a productive morning with several unfinished crafts completed and a number of beanies midway in production.

Next week will be a general meeting, commencing at 9.30am, followed by even more beanies with some pom poms to top them off.

Visitors are always welcome at Widgee Craft Group so if you're new to the area and would like to drop in for a cuppa, the group meets from 9am on Wednesdays in the Community Complex in Power Road.

For further details contact Alice on 5484 9156.

BUSHMAN'S BAR & KITCHEN

LOCAL church members are on roster this weekend, cooking up tasty lamb shanks and vegetables along with crumbed whiting served with lots of fresh, garden salad and hot, crispy chips.

And on the dessert trolley you'll find golden dumplings topped with yummy custard.

The Bushman's Bar & Kitchen boasts great meals for the whole family, plenty of off-street parking and room for the children to run and play in a safe environment.

Meals are served from 6.30-7.45pm with the bar open from around 3pm.

And the next karaoke night, where you too can prove that there are some talented people in and around Widgee, will be Saturday, July 8. For further details contact the hall during opening hours on 5484 0282.

WIDGEE STATE SCHOOL

THIS year Widgee State School celebrates its 125th Anniversary and the school is looking for past students and teachers with memorabilia and/or photos to help put together a display of the school's history.

Saturday September 9 will be a day of celebration in Widgee with an open day at the school, classrooms on display, students singing and performing, market stalls, local entertainers and more.

If you have any items of interest or would like more information contact the principal, Matt Elson via: melso2@eq.edu.au.

KOALA ACTION GROUP

WIDGEE'S Koala Action Group is meeting this morning in the Community Complex in Power Road from 9am.

Anyone interested in helping preserve the koala population in Widgee, the koala capital of Gympie, is welcome to come along.

If you're not able to attend but would like further details please contact Kath O'Donnell on 5484 0089.

MARKETS ON THIS SATURDAY

SHOPPERS can source some bargains tomorrow at the local Widgee Markets, in the grounds of the Widgee Store.

There'll be stalls aplenty selling everything from books and puzzles to the proverbial kitchen sink.

Come along and check out the great buys to be had and enjoy a tasty snack from the Pony Club's Sausage Sizzle.

Sites are only $5 so pack up your trailer and come on out and join the fun. The person to contact is Jim on 5486 1180.

QUILTING CLUB

MEMBERS of Pure Patchwork, Widgee's quintessential group of quilters, will meet this Monday, July 3 at the Widgee Complex in Power Road, from 9am.

If you've always wanted to see how these beautiful quilts and throws are made then come along and check them out.

Visitors are always welcome.

Contact Margaret on

5484 0420.