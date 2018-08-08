Widgee Engineering's future up in the air as fight back on

WIDGEE Engineering's fight to stay at its home of 25 years is back on after an appeal was lodged against Gympie Regional Council's decision to let the business stay.

The appeal was lodged this week by Frederick William Pukallus and Constance Ann Hobbs - neighbours who instigated council action against the business two years ago.

It asks that Widgee Engineering's application be refused due to "fundamental conflicts” with the planning scheme.

Anna Hobbs-Pukallus and Bill Pukallus. Scott Kovacevic

These conflicts include amenity, traffic, dust and environmental contamination.

"The environmental contamination by Widgee Engineering sustained to nearby properties poses a significant risk to grazing and farming land, and potable water used to water fruits, vegetables and stock,” it claims.

Noise was also a concern.

"The level of noise currently generated... is intrusive and disturbing, and interferes with the quiet enjoyment of an area specifically marked for low-level rural residential living.”

The appeal states that the council's approval failed "to adequately take into account the extensive history of complaints” about noise and dust from the business.

Widgee Engineering staff Chris Austin, Brodyn Davey and Billy Bennett are once again facing an uncertain future after the decision to let them stay was appealed. Renee Albrecht

The economic need for the business was also a point of contention.

"There is no evidence provided by Widgee Engineering to support the bald assertions for the development proposal.

"On the respondent's own investigations, any economic contribution of the development proposal was considered insufficient to justify the conflict with the planning scheme.”

The Widgee Engineering situation was a tricky one for Gympie Regional Council, taking more than two years to resolve.

Peter Saal, Malcolm Biegel and Di Saal. Scott Kovacevic

After an initial development application to stay was refused last October, community support for the business exploded with a series of public meetings of support and more than 2000 letters of support lodged with the council.

A second application to stay was made to the council, with owner Di Saal saying in February that if it was refused the business would be forced to shut.

It was approved by the council four months ago in front of a packed public gallery.

The Saals declined to comment at this time.