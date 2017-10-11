WIDGEE Engineering could be forced to move or shut down in the next two years, with Gympie Regional Council recommended to refuse a development application at today's meeting.

According to a report which will be tabled before the council, Widgee Engineering has applied for a retroactive development permit for an extension of their workshop.

The report recommends the application be refused for a number of reasons including conflicts with the council planning scheme, the necessity for major works at the site, and questionable suitability for that sort of development at that site.

Also on this morning's agenda are dumps, with Cr Hilary Smerdon asking for a review of changes to Gympie's waste services.

Cr Smerdon is not the only one bringing a motion before council.

Two have been brought by Cr Dan Stewart, with one seeking to address a "disconnect between the financial matters and council operations”, and a second to give ratepayers more information on council spending.

"Our ratepayers need to know their rates are being well used,” the motion reads.

"The official budget papers are light on detail and ratepayers can be forgiven for being unaware of how their rates are spent.”

One final motion, to be brought by Mayor Mick Curran, recommends the council explore whether the Don Cameron building, on the corner of Jaycee Way and River Rd, can be used by Little Haven Palliative in the future.