Widgee engineer busted with growing tent and 21 weed plants

Police raided the engineer’s Widgee cottage where they found his large collection of plants and dried weed. Picture: File

Police raided the engineer’s Widgee cottage where they found his large collection of plants and dried weed. Picture: File

A 31-year-old man has been busted in a police search growing 21 marijuana plants in various places at his Widgee cottage, including inside a hydroponic grow tent.

Luke Kenneth James Bayne faced Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, pleading guilty to five charges including owning marijuana, owning equipment for production, owning pipes and producing marijuana.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS: Gympie dad choked girlfriend while she was on toilet

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said police searched Bayne’s home on December 31 and found a total of 21 marijuana plants growing up to 1m high.

“Police identified a growing tent inside the cottage with a number of plants and dried cannabis in glass jars,” Sergeant Campbell said.

They also found 201g of dried marijuana, 11 seeds, a glass pipe, a gatorade bong, a grow tent and other various equipment used to produce the drug throughout the property.

VOTE NOW: Which of these 49 bubs will be Gympie's cutest?

Bayne is a divorced, qualified civil engineer but hasn’t been in paid employment since 2018.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Bayne was diagnosed for anxiety and depression in 2015.

“He has been using the cannabis for assistance in terms of his anxiety, there was also a recreational element involved,” Mr Anderson said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Bayne $1500 and didn’t record a conviction due to his future employment prospects.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN THE REGION:

Take a bow Facebook, winners of greatest own goal in history



Campers ordered to evacuate 'sacred site' at Gympie Pyramid

