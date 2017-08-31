Widgee drafts once more for annual camp

Shenae Whalley enjoying the variety at the Widgee Markets.

Widgee Camp Draft

THINGS have been hotting up at the local showgrounds in preparation for this weekend.

Yes, it's the annual Widgee Camp Draft and entries have been pouring in from across the state.

Members of Hall and Rec have been extra busy giving the grounds a complete overhaul, mending fences, clearing debris, relocating seating, watering the gardens and checking the stores.

It's one of the more exciting events on the Widgee calendar, and is popular with horse enthusiasts throughout the region.

Entry to the event is free and spectators are welcome so bring the family out for the show.

There's plenty of parking, both on and off site, full camping facilities plus a licensed bar and canteen available all weekend.

For further details phone 54840282.

Markets

COME along this Saturday to the Widgee Markets for some great Father's Day gifts.

You'll find plenty of items just right for your dad to celebrate his big day as well as lots of bargains for the whole family.

Sally will be there with her "broms” as well as Janet with her embroidered towels.

Kath's Kitchenalia is always a big hit with shoppers and Ted's small furnishings are perfect for the home.

Maggie will have a large range of warm coats for your pet while Karen will have hand-made cards for all occasions.

Sites are available for $5.

For further details or information contact Lyn on 54840102 or 0408734478.

Craft group

THE girls had a wow of a morning on Wednesday, making small pieces of jewellery that will help raise funds for the Koala Action Group.

With beads of all shapes and sizes atop the tables, and rolling on the floor, their pieces finally took shape and members were very satisfied with the results.

While taking a break for morning tea, the August birthday girls, Sylvia Taylor, Bev Jarling and Margaret Fittler were surprised with a delicious chocolate cake to celebrate the occasion and share with friends.

Being crafty people and "born to shop” the group has decided it's time for an op-shop trip.

Next Wednesday they'll meet at the Complex in Power Rd at 8am to car-pool their way into Gympie.

They'll tour the region, visiting as many second-hand, antique and vintage shops as they can.

For further information contact Alice Burke on 54849156.

Indoor bowls

BACK to normal games this week and with two mats in play members had a field day on their Widgee greens.

After three full ends the scores were very close.

Gloria topped the ladder with 48 points, pipping Jeanette into second place with her score of 47.

Next was Russell on 46 while Dianne was fourth with 44.

Bowling again on Monday, from 9am in the Memorial Hall.

New players welcome so why not come along and join the fun?

Cost is minimal and no experience is necessary.

For further details ring Gloria on 54849135.