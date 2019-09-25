Widgee dad's choice to drive on banned licence proves costly

A Gympie region father elected to drive on a banned licence rather than order a taxi to pick up his kids.

A DISQUALIFIED driver's decision to get behind the wheel and pick his children up has proven costly in more ways than one.

Widgee man Bradley William Davidge, 43, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, pleading guilty to one charge of driving without a licence.

Davidge told police he needed to pick his children up from town and didn't want to order a taxi when they pulled him over on Exhibition Rd at Southside on August 10.

The court heard Davidge had his licence suspended for nine months in the Noosa Magistrates Court on July 23, after he was caught driving with an illegal blood alcohol content of .152 per cent, the court heard.

Davidge's lawyer told the court his children had "unexpectedly” arrived back in the region early, and there was no one else for him to call upon for pick-up duties.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Davidge had not even lasted one month of his court-ordered disqualification, adding a further two years to the existing ban upon its expiry next year.

Davidge was also fined $500.