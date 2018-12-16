Menu
STORM WARNING: Severe thunderstorms are forecasted for the Gympie region later today. This photo was taken in Southern Downs yesterday.
STORM WARNING: Severe thunderstorms are forecasted for the Gympie region later today. This photo was taken in Southern Downs yesterday.
Widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms for Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
16th Dec 2018 10:11 AM
WIDESPREAD rainfall and severe thunderstorms are expected for the Gympie, Sunshine Coast areas later today after a second weather system formed.

Earlier this morning Pomona recorded 140mm of rain in just over three hours. Authorities are warning of flash flooding.

Some areas could receive a further 25-50mm this afternoon, Bureau of Metereology forecaster Dean Narramore said.

GYMPIE FORECAST: Bureau of Metereology is warning of more severe thunderstorms and rainfall this afternoon for Gympie and Sunshine Coast.
GYMPIE FORECAST: Bureau of Metereology is warning of more severe thunderstorms and rainfall this afternoon for Gympie and Sunshine Coast.

"It's looking pretty wet with showers and thunderstorms developing for the Gympie region,” Mr Narramore said.

"We've seen two weather systems develop, one was the ex-tropical cyclone and the other was due to an upper trough and moisture producing wide spread showers.”

Mr Narramore said there was a "moderate chance” of the ex-tropical cyclone forming on Tuesday.

"The environment at the moment isn't that good for a cyclone to form, but by Tuesday, there's a moderate chance.”

By tomorrow, Gympie residents should see the rain ease.

WEEKLY FORECAST: It looks like rain will hit the Gympie region all week.
WEEKLY FORECAST: It looks like rain will hit the Gympie region all week.

"Today is the day you'll see the most rain, it will be a very wet day, he said.

