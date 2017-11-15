Wide Bay's marriage 'yes'

FAMILY RECOGNITION: Kaylah and Cassandra Naylor with their children Poppy, Haiden and Nixon.

Renee Albrecht

SAME sex marriage will not change anything for Southside couple Kaylah and Cassandra Naylor.

But it will change everything about marriage as a religious institution, according to Gympie Community Church pastor Dean Comerford.

Federal MP Llew O'Brien says he undertook from the start to vote in parliament according to the majority decision of Australians in the postal survey, which yesterday showed a significant yes vote and "an overwhelming voter turnout”.

Mr O'Brien admits being relieved that the national vote to recognise same sex marriages in Australian law was reflected in a yes vote over Queensland and in his Wide Bay electorate.

"But I would like us now to get on with the job,” he said.

At the Naylor household, Kaylah and Cassandra said the change would mainly benefit their three children, Poppy, Haiden and Nixon.

"We did our own ceremony about three years ago,” Kaylah said.

"It was just Cassie and me and the kids.

"We didn't know if anything was going to change.

"But nothing will change in our world,” she said, referring to the couple's relationship and feelings for each other.

"The thing that's important for us is what it means for our kids,” Cassandra said.

"What it means for us as a couple is neither here nor there.

"Our relationship is what it is.

"We're just as good and just as close regardless of any recognition.

"But for the kids, it means their family is just as recognised as any other.

"They have parents and their parents are not compared to other people's.

"It's now up to us to get the law passed so we have the same legal rights as any straight couple.

"We're both on the kids' birth certificates as their parents,” she said.

Cassandra had the first two boys and Kaylah had the youngest, thanks to a donor they both described as "the nicest guy”.

"He and his wife went through IVF for years and couldn't have a child, so he has donated to same sex couples,” Cassie said.

Mr O'Brien said the postal survey process had resulted in support for a change which now might occur soon.

"Certainly the nation and Wide Bay have made a clear decision to support same sex marriage,” he said.