Wide Bay's loss is the Sunshine Coast's gain

TREASURER Morrison's second Federal Budget has been widely lauded as "okay” but it is disappointing that the push to fast track Section D of the Cooroy to Curra bypass has failed, for the time being at least.

People are dying on the Bruce Hwy between Gympie and Maryborough - six in the last two months. Many local residents feel they take their lives into their hands when they get in the car to head north.

Fast tracking Section D funding so it can be built as soon as Section C is finished next year, would bring forward the funding to upgrade the highway north of Curra (where the bypass will join the old Bruce Hwy).

But it didn't make the cut.

The Wide Bay Hwy intersection with the Bruce scored $11.2 million for its badly needed upgrade and we are grateful for that.

But spending $536 million delivering a six-lane Bruce Hwy from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast Motorway interchange - on the back of $1 billion already secured for the Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Motorway stretch - says easing traffic congestion is more important to those holding the purse strings than saving lives.

It's an enormous win for the Sunshine Coast and a loss for Wide Bay. It is up to LNP MP Llew O'Brien to take it up now with his colleagues in Canberra.