23°
News

Wide Bay's big industries changing

scott kovacevic
| 21st Jun 2017 5:30 AM
The number of Health care jobs has skyrocketed in the region.
The number of Health care jobs has skyrocketed in the region. Rob Wright

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HEALTH care and retail are the region's future, with the industries growing significantly in Wide Bay Burnett over the past 20 years.

According to the State of the Regions Report 2017-18, since 1997 the health care and social assistance employment has grown by 81%, while the retail industry has grown by more than 30%.

Over the same period agriculture, forestry and fishing has declined 23%.

The report does not break down which areas of the region experienced the largest changes.

Industry growth was not the only significant income changes highlighted by the report, though.

While household wealth has risen in the past year, it was the first upward change in a drop which dates back at least eight years.

In 2009, the average wealth per household in the Wide Bay Burnett was $507,000, down to $440,000 this year.

The Wide Bay Burnett region has one of Australia&#39;s worst disposable income rates.
The Wide Bay Burnett region has one of Australia's worst disposable income rates. Contributed

The region's industry innovation is also questioned in the report, with the patent application rate for the region (12.7 per 100,000 people) not only well below the Australian rate (37), but also in decline.

Significant changes in the region's demographics were also reported.

Residents aged 55 years and over now represent the largest percentage of the region's at 38.4%, compared to the 2002 rate of 28.7%.

Offsetting this growth is a population change for 30-54-year-olds, which, making up more than a third of the population in 2002, now account for slightly more than one quarter, and 0-19-year-olds.

The average annual growth has also been slowing, from 2.5% in 2007 to only 0.5% this year.

Of that population, household disposable income is also a problem.

For the third year in a row, the region has the highest cash benefits share of its disposable income at a rate of 25.1.

This rate is especially important considering the region is rated as having the lowest disposable income in Australia (Melbourne City is lower, but the report says it should be "considered as a special case, largely because of the high proportion of single-person households, which include many students”).

Gympie Times

Topics:  industry state of the regions report wide bay wide bay burnett

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

REVEALED: How the Wide Bay is struggling

REVEALED: How the Wide Bay is struggling

New report shows biggest problems for Wide Bay Burnett.

Gympie to benefit as last NDIS cab off the rank

FUNDING: CoolArts Gympie's Elaine Thomson and Avenues Lifestyle Support Association's Tess Parker with the donation from the recent Australian Army Band concert.

Gympie last NDIS cab off the rank

'Swifty' could make speeding fine into something so much worse

WARNING: A police prosecutor (in uniform) warns two complainants of the penalties for false declarations to a court as a man accused of speeding (far right in white T-shirt) looks on.

Magistrate to have police test evidence

The dumbest mistake you can make on your CV

Employer Natalie Delmar holding some of the applications from a recent job ad that were rejected due to major spelling and grammatical mistakes.

As for whether it mattered, Dr Bright said there was no question.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Germany's top classical orchestra returns to Gympie

CLASSIC PERFORMANCE: Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will perform in Gympie's St Patrick's Church this Friday night.

Top German ensemble brings classical music to Gympie

Creative generation of Gympie students hit the stage

PROUD TO PERFORM: Talented students from two Gympie high schools and six primary schools are rehearsing every Tuesday for their participation in next month's Creative Generation - State Schools Onstage.

Performing arts students rehearse for state-wide event

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for June 20-25

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

THREE-TIME Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, widely considered one of the pre-eminent actors of his generation, is retiring from acting, according to Variety.

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

CITY HEIGHTS !!

24 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Exceptional quality - timbered home on a brick base with hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautifully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, landscaped private...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

OPPORTUNITY FOR DEVELOPERS

3 lots Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $699,000

We are proud to offer for sale this 4.09 ha (10.1 acres) block of Northerly and Easterly facing land just minutes away from Mary Street and other local...

KIN KIN LIFESTYLE

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $400,000

Located approx 5 kilometres from the country township of Kin Kin, approx 35 kilometres and approx 25 minutes drive from Noosa, this 103 acre property offers an...

KIN KIN&#39;S BEST KEPT SECRET

216 Western Branch Road, Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $550,000

Tucked away up this quiet no through road lies a beautiful 42.64 ha (approx 100 acres) parcel of land with spectacular views, located just 10 minutes out of Kin...

ready 2 live the good life!

14 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Better be quick with this HOT property! The last time we had one this good it lasted only 1 day on the market! Are looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy...

Impressive Southside as new home on 1 acre

82 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $545,000

Only built in March 2016, this beautiful as new family brick home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a desirable flood-free 4001m2 and has just come to...

BUILT FROM NATURE - NATURALLY STUNNING !!

21 Johnstone Road, Southside 4570

House 6 4 4 $750,000

Situated on the Southside, this unique and spectacular designed stonemason built home will certainly give you the WOW factor as soon as you step inside and take in...

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!