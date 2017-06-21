Wide Bay's big industries changing

The number of Health care jobs has skyrocketed in the region.

HEALTH care and retail are the region's future, with the industries growing significantly in Wide Bay Burnett over the past 20 years.

According to the State of the Regions Report 2017-18, since 1997 the health care and social assistance employment has grown by 81%, while the retail industry has grown by more than 30%.

Over the same period agriculture, forestry and fishing has declined 23%.

The report does not break down which areas of the region experienced the largest changes.

Industry growth was not the only significant income changes highlighted by the report, though.

While household wealth has risen in the past year, it was the first upward change in a drop which dates back at least eight years.

In 2009, the average wealth per household in the Wide Bay Burnett was $507,000, down to $440,000 this year.

The Wide Bay Burnett region has one of Australia's worst disposable income rates. Contributed

The region's industry innovation is also questioned in the report, with the patent application rate for the region (12.7 per 100,000 people) not only well below the Australian rate (37), but also in decline.

Significant changes in the region's demographics were also reported.

Residents aged 55 years and over now represent the largest percentage of the region's at 38.4%, compared to the 2002 rate of 28.7%.

Offsetting this growth is a population change for 30-54-year-olds, which, making up more than a third of the population in 2002, now account for slightly more than one quarter, and 0-19-year-olds.

The average annual growth has also been slowing, from 2.5% in 2007 to only 0.5% this year.

Of that population, household disposable income is also a problem.

For the third year in a row, the region has the highest cash benefits share of its disposable income at a rate of 25.1.

This rate is especially important considering the region is rated as having the lowest disposable income in Australia (Melbourne City is lower, but the report says it should be "considered as a special case, largely because of the high proportion of single-person households, which include many students”).