Wide Bay workforce up 740, State Government says

"Through these programs, jobseekers are developing their skills.”

THE Wide Bay workforce has been given a boost of 740 jobs through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, the State Government has said.

The latest figures come as the program has reached a new benchmark which showed 10,000 people have secured a job as a result of the initiative.

Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said Skilling Queenslanders for Workfunds skills development, training and job opportunities for unemployed, disengaged or disadvantaged Queenslanders through a suite of targeted skills and training programs.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said these results reaffirmed the Palaszczuk Government's decision to re-establish Skilling Queenslanders for Work, which Tim Nicholls cut as the Newman LNP Government's Treasurer in 2012.

"In Wide Bay, the Palaszczuk Government has invested about $11.3 million under Skilling Queenslanders for Work for a total 66 projects that has helped people into the workforce, and to go onto further training,” he said.

"As at the end of August, figures show a total 1144 people have completed a Skilling Queenslanders for Work project. 747 people have secured a job and 202 have gone onto further training or returned to school.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said it was great that Skilling Queenslanders for Work was making a real difference to people's lives and highlighted the damage of Tim Nicholls' decision to cut the job creating initiative.

