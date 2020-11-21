Wide Bay residents urged to submit mobile phone black spots

Wide Bay residents are encouraged to nominate mobile phone black spots to access million in funding to improve reception. (AAP IMAGE/Jordan Shields)

Wide Bay residents are encouraged to nominate mobile phone black spots to access million in funding to improve reception. (AAP IMAGE/Jordan Shields)

APPLICATIONS are open now for a new round of the $380 million Mobile Black Spot Program to help expand mobile phone coverage in major transport corridors and disaster-prone areas, Federal Member for Wide Bay and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Llew O’Brien announced today.

“Adequate mobile phone coverage is important in all regional areas, but it’s particularly essential in areas that are prone to natural disasters such as floods or bushfires, as it’s critical to keep people connected with emergency services and loved ones during times of emergency,” Mr O’Brien said.

“I would encourage all local communities and councils in Wide Bay to identify their priority locations for improved coverage, and to work with the mobile network operators and infrastructure providers in support of applications for funding for those areas.

To nominate a black spot in your community, visit https://llewobrien.com.au/nominate-a-mobile-phone-black-spot/ and Mr O’Brien will provide this information to the relevant partie

Round 5A of the Morrison Government’s $380 million Mobile Black Spot Program will build on the progress made since this program began in 2013, which includes $3.4 million to date in Wide Bay to deliver new and improved mobile coverage through a total of 18 mobile base stations.

To date, 14 base stations are now operational at Glastonbury, Kin Kin, Maryborough-Biggenden Road, Widgee, Woolooga, Maaroom, Pomona-Kin Kin Road, Tansey, Wide Bay Highway at Cinnabar, Windera, Yerra, Poona, Oakview and Boreen Point.

New infrastructure at blackspots on Cootharaba Road, Wide Bay Highway at Oakview, Central Stations Camp Ground and Eugarie at Fraser Island is expected to be complete this year, and a base station at Wrattens Forest is scheduled to be built next year.

Nationally, the first five rounds of the program have funded more than 1,200 new base stations in regional Australia, with more than 880 of these already switched on.

Mr O’Brien said the Morrison Government is continuing to work with industry and state and local governments to improve connectivity across Australia, particularly in disaster-prone areas.

Applications for Round 5A opened on 18 November 2020 and will close on 10 February 2020. For more information about the Mobile Black Spot Program and the Round 5A process, visit: www.communications.gov.au/MBSP