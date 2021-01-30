Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A faced court for speeding through works. Photo: File.
A faced court for speeding through works. Photo: File.
News

Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

Carlie Walker
30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A pharmacy owner has faced court for driving at nearly 40kmh above the speed limit.

While roadworks were being completed on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda on June 29, police observed a vehicle travelling at speed through the site, where the limit had been reduced to 40km/h.

Fazel Youshea Tim was stopped by police at the scene about 7.45am.

The court heard Tim was travelling 39km over the speed limit, which had been adjusted because of the roadworks.

He pleaded guilty to one count of speeding when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard he lived in Brisbane but had two pharmacies, one at Tiaro and one at Burnett Heads, and regularly drove to the two sites.

He was following other traffic and didn’t see the rapid lowering of the speed limit, the court heard.

The court heard Tim’s speed was an observation by police, who had no speed gun at the time.

Magistrate John Milburn said speed limits were put in place to protect people at roadwork sites.

Tim was fined $622.

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another foreigner deported after New Year’s rave

        Another foreigner deported after New Year’s rave

        Crime The German national is the second foreigner to be deported from Australia over the party that breached COVID-19 restrictions.

        Warrant issued for Block star’s arrest

        Premium Content Warrant issued for Block star’s arrest

        Crime Warrant issued for former Block contestant Suzi Taylor’s arrest

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights

        38 reasons 2021 will be amazing for the Gympie region

        Premium Content 38 reasons 2021 will be amazing for the Gympie region

        News There is plenty to be excited and grateful about in our corner of the world, and...