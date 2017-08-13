28°
News

Wide Bay parents need to get the facts and vaccinate

Shelley Strachan | 13th Aug 2017 11:20 AM
MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has encouraged Gympie region parents to "Get the Facts about Immunisation”, as part of a new campaign to improve the vaccination rates of Wide Bay children.
MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has encouraged Gympie region parents to "Get the Facts about Immunisation”, as part of a new campaign to improve the vaccination rates of Wide Bay children. Sonar512

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has encouraged Gympie region parents to "Get the Facts about Immunisation”, as part of a new campaign to improve the vaccination rates of Wide Bay children.　

While immunisation rates in Australia are usually high, with more than 93% of five-year-olds vaccinated, Mr O'Brien said it was important that immunisation rates across Wide Bay were as high as possible to prevent the spread of dangerous diseases.　

"Communities with lower rates of immunisation increases the risk of disease outbreaks in the community, especially to people who can't be vaccinated such as newborn babies and people with medical reasons,” Mr O'Brien said.　

"We understand parents want evidence-based information to help them make the best choices for their children, and that is why the Coalition Government has launched this campaign to make it easier for them to 'Get the Facts about Immunisation'.”　

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said this new $5.5 million campaign will reach parents in these areas of Wide Bay through child care services and online communication channels, such as social media.　

"Research has shown that when people are fully informed about the benefits of vaccination, they are more likely to vaccinate,” Minister Hunt said.　

This includes important facts such as:

  • Vaccines strengthen your child's immune system.
  • All childhood diseases we vaccinate against can cause serious illness, including death.
  • All vaccines available in Australia have been thoroughly tested for safety and effectiveness and are continually monitored.
  • Immunisation is a safe and effective way of giving protection against diseases such as whooping cough and measles.

"Stories of parents losing their young children to these horrible diseases are simply heartbreaking,” Mr Hunt said.　

"I would like to thank the Hughes and McCaffery families, who shared their heart breaking stories as part of the campaign.”

Riley Hughes and Dana McCaffery were both only a month old when they died of a vaccine-preventable disease. They were both too young to be vaccinated, so like all other newborns, relied on the rest of the community being vaccinated to offer protection.

The new campaign also features Immunologist and 2006 Australian of the Year, Professor Ian Frazer.

Professor Frazer's credible, evidence-based information about childhood immunisation is one of the great strengths of this campaign.

"Ensuring parents are fully informed about immunisation is vital in ensuring we increase the rates of immunisation across Australia in the 0 to 5 age group,” Professor Frazer AC said.

"Australia has a strong immunisation record which has seen a reduction in disease in this country, however we still see cases of disease outbreaks, particularly in areas of low immunisation coverage, so it's important immunisation rates are as high as possible.

"Vaccines work to protect children against being infected by these diseases. A parent will never know when their child may come into contact with someone who has got one of these infections, so the best way to protect children from these diseases, is to make sure they're fully immunised.”

You can find out more information about the campaign by visiting www.immunisationfacts.gov.au.

Gympie Times

Topics:  disease immunise llew o'brien vaccination

Teen injured in Gympie motorcycle crash

Teen injured in Gympie motorcycle crash

Lucky escape after bike collides with fence

Same sex marriage is unnatural and ungodly: letter

Same sex marriage is contrary to a stable society, says letter writer Lionel Collins.

'It is contrary to a stable society.'

Queensland Government returns to electricity market

Eectricity pylons and power lines at sun set sun rise in Woolooga.

Power move to spike price war

GALLERY: Devil's in the details after disappointing loss

Luke Gillett making short work of Devils defence.

A heartbreaking finish for the 2017 season

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

Truck and ute show charity show coming to Gympie.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Mary Valley puts on another terrific Show

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.

Rodeo thrills are only part of a super exciting Mary Valley Show

Lights, camera, action at Stay at Home Mum

MELBOURNE-BOUND: Mother of two Jody Allen will join TV personality Walt Collins in the new Network Seven parenting series, Stay at Home Mum, but it won't be shot at home.

Filming starts in October

Over (the Tasman) Sea(s) act in Gympie

MOONDOG BLUES: Overseas act part of pre-Muster warm-up at Mt Pleasant Hotel Sunday

New Zealand Bluesman on tour comes to Gympie

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

INVEST OR MAKE IT YOUR HOME

4 Loder Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Situated on a gently sloping 599m2 on the Southside within walking distance to Southside Shopping Complex, schools and sporting facilities and situated in a quiet...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

YOUR KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR

Lot 80 Knightsbridge Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in Knightsbridge Dve, Sovereign Heights is your dream home - all new and ready for you!!! On entering this brand new Hotondo home you will be impressed...

TOWN CENTRE GEM

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST!!

4 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

House 4 2 6 $419,000

Prepare to be impressed by this modern style Queenslander on 7166m2 in a quiet peaceful location under 5 minutes' drive to Gympie CBD. Everything is here ready and...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

Brand New Home - Move In Ready!

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

IGNORE PREVIOUS PRICING - MOTIVATED SELLERS WANT SOLD! Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms hardiplank and brick home could be...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage