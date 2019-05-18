WIDE BAY: O'Brien to hold his seat with commanding lead

LNP candidate Llew O'Brien with his wife Sharon and their family and supporters.

LNP candidate Llew O'Brien with his wife Sharon and their family and supporters. Alistair Brightman

LIVE: Shock result looms as election turned on its head

Llew O'Brien casts his vote, takes lead in Wide Bay: Mr O'Brien visited Gympie South State School to vote on Election Saturday.

Gympie election - Troy Jegers

Llew O'Brien and his family celebrating his hold on Wide Bay. Mr O'Brien leads the count on about 43 per cent. Alistair Brightman

READ MORE: O'Brien 'quietly confident' of re-election

INCUMBENT Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has taken a commanding lead in the early goings of the 2019 Federal Election vote count.

The Australian Electoral Commission reported Mr O'Brien had polled 17,759 votes, or 43.83 per cent, as of 9pm tonight.

The LNP has seen a +3.12 per cent swing in Mr O'Brien's favour. He leads Labor's Jason Scanes, One Nation's Aaron Vico and Daniel Bryar of The Greens with 51 of 62 polling places returned and 35.63 per cent of votes counted thus far.

Mr O'Brien holds a 63.64 per cent advantage over Scanes (36.36 per cent) in the Two Party-Proferred projections.

The ABC are predicting Mr O'Brien to retain his seat with a 5.3 per cent swing in favour of the LNP.

Gympie election - Troy Jegers