Wide Bay MP welcomes his 'good friend' to Nats leadership

New Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the Nationals Michael McCormack.

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien has welcomed the election of Michael McCormack as Leader of the Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister.

"Mr McCormack has lived and worked in regional communities and understands the needs of regional Australia.

Llew O'Brien and Barnaby Joyce at the end of Section C of the Bruce Hwy upgrade south of Gympie last year. Rowan Schindler

"I have a very good relationship with Mr McCormack, he is a good friend and colleague, and I know that his focus is very much on delivering the services and infrastructure that people who live in communities like ours need.

"Mr McCormack has visited Wide Bay many times. He's hosted a forum for small business in Gympie, walked along Mary Street speaking to David Hetherington at Goodyear Jewellers and Dave Phillips from pedal power, as well as other local traders, he's been through the South Burnett to Murgon to meet with local business people, and was the key note speaker at a Wide Bay Burnett regional economic development forum at the Brolga theatre in Maryborough. These visits to our electorate give Mr McCormack a deep appreciation of the issues we face.

"I particularly welcome his appointment as Minister for Infrastructure and Transport.

”The most important new project on the Bruce Highway has been identified as Cooroy to Curra Section D and I look forward to working with Mr McCormack to secure funding for this vital piece of infrastructure that will make the highway safer and build new economic opportunities for the region.

"I am committed to working with Mr McCormack to deliver for Wide Bay. Lowering unemployment, building safer roads, and improving aged care are some of my priorities and I look forward to continuing my work with Mr McCormack in pursuit of these and many other goals.”